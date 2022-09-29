ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s Brain Farts Should Scare the Hell Out of Anyone Who Doesn’t Want Trump Back in the White House

By Matt Lewis
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rm0Cf_0iFQ88xA00
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

“Where’s Jackie?”

That was the question on Joe Biden’s mind (and only Joe Biden’s mind) on Wednesday, as the president searched in vain for Rep. Jackie Walorski at a White House conference on hunger and nutrition. Unfortunately, the Indiana lawmaker died in a car crash last month. So no, Jackie Walorski was not going to be walking through that door (though if she did, that would truly be newsworthy).

Coming on the heels of a speech at the Global Fund Conference in which Biden appeared to look “dazed and confused” afterward, this latest boner has reignited speculation about the possibility that Biden, 79, might be suffering from some form of cognitive decline.

But at the very least, it’s clear that he has lost a step. The real question may be “Where’s Biden?”

Of course, there are other plausible (and slightly less worrisome) excuses that might explain Biden’s behavior.

After Rep. Walorski’s death, the White House put out a statement from Biden saying he was “shocked and saddened” by her death. But is it possible that Biden was never actually notified—that his staff simply put out the release without his knowledge? This seems unlikely, and a president who is that out-of-the-loop regarding the recent death of a congresswoman (whom he personally knew) that got a lot of media coverage would not be a great excuse.

Of course, we all commit brain farts. Presidents give countless speeches. They are on camera all the time. And there are 535 members of Congress to keep tabs on (not to mention all the other elected officials in America). And, oh yeah, he has a lot of other things to worry about (including Russia and China).

It’s also true that Biden has always had a penchant for making gaffes. The most similar example involved a 2008 campaign speech where Biden asked a paraplegic state senator in the audience to “stand up.”

The problem with the comparison is that if you watch the video from 2008, Biden quickly realizes his embarrassing mistake. Indeed, his quick-witted response—“stand up for Chuck!”—was, considering the circumstances, impressive.

“Regardless of whether Biden is suffering from cognitive decline (that’s for the doctors to decide), it’s very clear that—putting it kindly—he is long past his prime.”

The same could not be said for this most recent mistake. Biden seemed old and confused. Not only could this bad look have staying power, it’s coming at a bad time for the president and his party.

In recent months, Biden seemed to have turned a corner. After a rough year that started in the aftermath of his ill-fated 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden was starting to get his mojo back, as evidenced by his rising approval ratings, and midterm prognostications looking increasingly optimistic for Democrats.

And while the calls to replace Biden on the 2024 ticket never really subsided, this latest flub is sure to renew and accelerate the desperate search for a successor, once the midterms are over in six weeks.

Making matters worse, the gaslighting put forth by Biden’s White House press secretary only angered the press corps. As The New York Times put it, “Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, refused to acknowledge that Mr. Biden had misspoken or that he had forgotten that Ms. Walorski had died.”

It was an almost Sean Spicer-esque spin from a WH press secretary, which makes me wonder what kind of attention this would be receiving if Donald Trump had made a similar mistake (and if his team refused to accept it). It would likely be the West Point ramp controversy—on steroids.

But this is not a story about media bias or hypocrisy. Regardless of whether Biden is suffering from cognitive decline (that’s for the doctors to decide), it’s very clear that—putting it kindly—he is long past his prime.

We should at least be willing to honestly admit that. Moreover, we should be honest about the fact that this transcends Biden. America effectively has a gerontocracy right now.

Now, there’s a good (and very simple) reason why almost nobody outside of the Republican Party wants to probe too deeply here: Joe Biden is the only person standing between us and another four years of Donald Trump.

Seriously, Biden was probably the only Democrat who (a) could have won the Democratic nomination in 2020, and (b) could have defeated Donald Trump.

And in the intervening years, there is little reason to believe that—even with Biden’s obvious deficiencies—anyone else who is likely to run would stand a better chance in 2024.

This is not a criticism of Biden. Indeed, if you view Trump as an existential threat, then you owe Biden a debt of gratitude for spending his golden years at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. But the fact that—at this point—America is still turning its lonely eyes to Joe Biden to be our savior is an indictment on the Democratic Party and modern American politics, writ large.

Biden’s ostensible heir apparent, Vice President Kamala Harris, has not risen to the occasion. But pushing her aside in favor of someone like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would look like a slap in the face to a large portion of the Democratic Party’s base. So we are basically caught in this scary Catch-22.

It’s either the confused old guy or the dangerous old guy. Welcome to modern America.

Comments / 57

x83
1d ago

You hate to have to acknowledge it, but his lack of brain power perfectly represents his voting base. There’s very little thinking going on with any of them.

Reply
22
what BORDER is closed
2d ago

WHAT KIND OF A WIFE HAS HE GOT ??? ALLOWING HIM To MAke A FOOL OF HIMSELF KNOWING HE HAS DEMENTIA AND ITS GETTING WORSE DAILY AND PUTTING AMERICANS AT RISK. I HOPE SHE IS SHAMED OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE. ALL FOR LOVE OF CHINESE CASH

Reply(1)
32
James
2d ago

this says a lot about the democrat party! this truly is the best they have! sad and America is paying the price. let's just hope that enough people wake up and never vote these fools in office again!

Reply(1)
23
Related
Daily Mail

Should you stay or should you go, Joe? 'Scary and sad' video shows Biden, 79, appearing to get lost while walking off stage and asking crowd how to leave after UN speech

Joe Biden, 79, faced yet another public embarrassment when he appeared to get lost when walking off stage following his remarks at the Global Fund Conference. As applause ensued, the U.S. president began walking off the stage before abruptly stopping in his tracks and looking around with an appearance of confusion on his face.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jackie Walorski
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Fox News was warned against letting Jeanine Pirro broadcast conspiracy theories, report says

Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems have reportedly found evidence that Fox News executives were warned about letting one of the network’s most prominent personalities spot unhinged conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.According to NPR, among the countless emails and documents which the network has had to provide the voting machine maker as part of Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit was one message from a producer warning that Fox could not allow Ms Pirro on the air because she was “pulling conspiracy theories from dark corners of the Web to justify then-President Donald Trump's lies that the election had been stolen...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
32K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy