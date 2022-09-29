ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

wmfe.org

CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian leaves St. Johns River swollen and stressed

Hurricane Ian has flooded homes all along the St. Johns River. High waters after the hurricane also are stressing the river itself. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman about how the hurricane has affected the river, and how communities along its banks could experience more flooding.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
Racing News

Daytona International Speedway flooding photo goes viral

An update on Daytona International Speedway following Hurricane Ian. Daytona Beach, Florida is home to the NASCAR headquarters as well as the famed Daytona International Speedway. The area receives an average of 51 inches of rain per year. View the viral Daytona flooding photo below. On Wednesday September 28th, the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
florida-backroads-travel.com

DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL

Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
ASTOR, FL
10NEWS

Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly

As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

