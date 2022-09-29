Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
Related
wmfe.org
CONVERSATIONS: Hurricane Ian leaves St. Johns River swollen and stressed
Hurricane Ian has flooded homes all along the St. Johns River. High waters after the hurricane also are stressing the river itself. WMFE environmental reporter Amy Green talked with St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman about how the hurricane has affected the river, and how communities along its banks could experience more flooding.
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
Florida HBCU closed due to damage from Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — A Florida HBCU is closed for the rest of the week due to damage from Hurricane Ian. The storm caused flooding, took down trees and damaged buildings on the Bethune-Cookman University campus in Daytona Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officials say no...
Daytona International Speedway flooding photo goes viral
An update on Daytona International Speedway following Hurricane Ian. Daytona Beach, Florida is home to the NASCAR headquarters as well as the famed Daytona International Speedway. The area receives an average of 51 inches of rain per year. View the viral Daytona flooding photo below. On Wednesday September 28th, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores plaza in shambles, forcing business to temporarily shutter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — So many areas of Volusia County have been impacted by the storm, including the business community. While recovery won't be easy, most are determined to come back as quickly as possible. Dozens of businesses in Daytona Beach and Daytona Beach Shores were hit hard by...
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions over Florida airport
Investigators are piecing together the moments that led up to the death of a skydiver Monday in Deland, Volusia County.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
RELATED PEOPLE
flaglernewsweekly.com
Creekside Festival Moves to Florida Agricultural Museum October 8-9
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (October 2, 2022) Hurricane Ian might’ve tried to stop one of Flagler County‘s biggest charity events of the year, but it will not stop the 17th Annual Creekside Music & Arts Festival scheduled for October 8-9th. Princess Place Preserve suffered some damage and flooding however,...
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
click orlando
Boat wreckage during Ian doesn’t rival damage done to Cocoa Village by Hurricane Irma
COCOA, Fla. – The Rockledge Public Works Department Monday removed a bench on the Indian River that workers said was in danger of falling into the water in Ian’s aftermath, minor wreckage compared to past hurricanes. Last week, one boat crashed into the rocks near Cocoa Village and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
florida-backroads-travel.com
DRIFTERS RIVERFRONT BAR & GRILL
Drifters Riverfront Bar & Grill is in Astor on the west bank of the St. Johns River where State Road 40 crosses over on its way from Ormond Beach to Ocala through the Ocala National Forest. This quiet river crossing is a slice of Old Florida, and so is this...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
VIDEO: Florida Chuck E. Cheese ‘completely destroyed’ by Hurricane Ian
A Chuck E. Cheese in Port Orange was among the many buildings in Florida turned to rubble by Hurricane Ian after it tore a path of destruction through the Peninsula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Stay out of the ocean on Flagler Beaches
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Though much of Northeast Florida is returning to normal after Hurricane Ian, Flagler County officials say it is still not save to swim in the Atlantic Ocean on Flagler's Beaches. They are urging...
click orlando
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
Detour set up around part of State Road 46 due to flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding from Hurricane Ian has impacted State Road 46, a major roadway for residents in Brevard, Volusia and Seminole counties. Florida Highway Patrol was forced to close the roadway between Hatbill Road in Mims and Jungle Road in Geneva. A detour has been set up...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly
As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
Comments / 2