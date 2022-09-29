Read full article on original website
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
dodgerblue.com
Hanser Alberto Was Among Dodgers Who Received Votes For 2022 Roy Campanella Award
Freddie Freeman was named the recipient of the 17th annual Roy Campanella Award, which is voted on by Los Angeles Dodgers players and coaches, but manager Dave Roberts also made it a point to highlight Hanser Alberto when announcing the winner to the clubhouse. The Roy Campanella Award is given...
dodgerblue.com
Freddie Freeman: ‘Very Meaningful’ Winning Roy Campanella Award In First Season With Dodgers
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract, they not only added a perennial All-Star to the organization but another active member in the community. Freeman’s impact in his first season with the Dodgers has extended into the clubhouse and beyond, and that played...
dodgerblue.com
Will & Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation Partners With Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Recess Day At William Northrup Elementary School
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and Will and Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation partnered with Playworks to support the health and wellbeing of students at William Northrup Elementary School in Alhambra. Fourth- and fifth-graders were treated to an hour of physical activity through various recess games that the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Blake Treinen Advancing To Throw Bullpen Session
As the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the home stretch of the 2022 regular season, Blake Treinen is scheduled to take another step in his recovery from right shoulder tightness by throwing a bullpen session on Monday. After being shut down for multiple days because of lingering trouble with the...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Potentially Being Left Off NLDS Roster
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Tony Gonsolin on Monday, Blake Treinen availability for the postseason remains in question, and now there is injury concern with Chris Taylor that could keep him off the National League Division Series roster. Taylor was scratched from the Dodgers lineup on Saturday and...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies
Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin
The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than two weeks remaining before they host their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, but they still have multiple key pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. However, all threw pitchers threw on Friday...
dodgerblue.com
Alex Verdugo Questions Dodgers 2020 World Series Win
Coming off what was then a franchise-record 106 wins but disappointing showing in the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Mookie Betts and David Price in exchange for a package that was headlined by Jeter Downs and Alex Verdugo. Although...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Believes He Can Return To Closer Role
With Craig Kimbrel continuing to struggle, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a change at closer to remove him from the role in the ninth inning. The decision came with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of his generation but...
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Day Established, Plus Key To City Received & Dodgers Rename Dodger Stadium Broadcast Booth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles honored Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is in his 64th and final season with the club. The ceremony was held this past Saturday, roughly one hour prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies. Among those in attendance included Senator Alex Padilla, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Edward James Olmos.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner Appreciating History Of 110 Wins
The Los Angeles Dodgers became just the seventh team in MLB history to reach 110 wins, and the first in the National League to accomplish the feat since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates that were led by Honus Wagner. Only the 2001 Seattle Mariners (116 wins), 1906 Chicago Cubs (116) and...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Filling Piggyback Role With Julio Urías
With Tony Gonsolin returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation on Monday, and Julio Urías and Clayton Kershaw starting the final two games of the regular season, it squeezed Andrew Heaney out of a spot and into another appearance out of the bullpen. Having last pitched on September 29,...
dodgerblue.com
Jaime Jarrín Taking On New Role After Retiring As Dodgers Spanish-Language Broadcaster
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Jaime Jarrín during a pregame ceremony on Saturday night as his 64th and final season in the broadcast booth winds to a close. Before the on-field ceremony at Dodger Stadium, the Spanish voice of the Dodgers spoke with media and revealed plans to remain with the organization in a new role.
dodgerblue.com
Trayce Thompson Not Looking Ahead To Dodgers Postseason Roster
Trayce Thompson has been another breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers since he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations and designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres earlier this season. Although he was acquired as a depth piece, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.363/.525 with...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Aware Of Viral Reaction To Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ most forgettable game of the season, an 11-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Sept. 23, also produced one of the most memorable moments in MLB history as Albert Pujols became the fourth player to hit 700 home runs. Pujols blasted his 699th home...
