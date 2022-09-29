ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger ‘Staying Within Myself’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had several contributors in their 10-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, with Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor arguably being the most encouraging. Bellinger hit his first home run since August 21, and Taylor last had a three-hit performance on June 26. Both players...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Will & Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation Partners With Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation For Recess Day At William Northrup Elementary School

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and Will and Cara Smith’s Catching Hope Foundation partnered with Playworks to support the health and wellbeing of students at William Northrup Elementary School in Alhambra. Fourth- and fifth-graders were treated to an hour of physical activity through various recess games that the...
ALHAMBRA, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: Chris Taylor Potentially Being Left Off NLDS Roster

Although the Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back Tony Gonsolin on Monday, Blake Treinen availability for the postseason remains in question, and now there is injury concern with Chris Taylor that could keep him off the National League Division Series roster. Taylor was scratched from the Dodgers lineup on Saturday and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Trayce Thompson Hits Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Rockies

Tony Gonsolin fell short of the targeted three innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup failed to generate much offense in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Gonsolin retired the side in order in the first inning and looked sharp in his return from a right forearm strain, but then ran into trouble.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Julio Urías
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Updates: Dustin May, Blake Treinen & Tony Gonsolin

The Los Angeles Dodgers have less than two weeks remaining before they host their first playoff game at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 11, but they still have multiple key pitchers on the 15-day injured list, including Blake Treinen, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin. However, all threw pitchers threw on Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Alex Verdugo Questions Dodgers 2020 World Series Win

Coming off what was then a franchise-record 106 wins but disappointing showing in the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox to acquire Mookie Betts and David Price in exchange for a package that was headlined by Jeter Downs and Alex Verdugo. Although...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Believes He Can Return To Closer Role

With Craig Kimbrel continuing to struggle, the Los Angeles Dodgers made a change at closer to remove him from the role in the ninth inning. The decision came with less than two weeks remaining in the regular season. Kimbrel is one of the most accomplished closers of his generation but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Jaime Jarrín Day Established, Plus Key To City Received & Dodgers Rename Dodger Stadium Broadcast Booth

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the City of Los Angeles honored Hall of Fame Spanish broadcaster Jaime Jarrín, who is in his 64th and final season with the club. The ceremony was held this past Saturday, roughly one hour prior to a game against the Colorado Rockies. Among those in attendance included Senator Alex Padilla, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, Fernando Valenzuela, Pepe Yñiguez and Edward James Olmos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trayce Thompson Not Looking Ahead To Dodgers Postseason Roster

Trayce Thompson has been another breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers since he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers for cash considerations and designated for assignment by the San Diego Padres earlier this season. Although he was acquired as a depth piece, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .265/.363/.525 with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
