Hurricane Ian impacts high school football in Virginia
With rain in the Virginia forecast on Friday and Saturday, several high schools have rescheduled Friday night football to Thursday.
'Hidden' Richmond home has a $4 million price tag
The house at 6311 Three Chopt Road in Richmond is one of the oldest in the area and on one of the biggest lots.
Two teenagers shot within five days in Richmond, both are fighting for their lives
A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Monday night. The 14-year-old is the second teenager to be shot within five days in Richmond.
Residents must find a new place to call home after Richmond apartment fire
Richmond residents were left in shock this morning after flames shot through the roof of Ashton Square Apartments.
14-year-old shot while riding bike in South Richmond
A 14-year-old is facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting in South Richmond on Monday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
Petersburg names new school superintendent after months-long search
Petersburg City Public Schools has named a new superintendent, after the previous superintendent resigned in May to take a position with North Carolina's Department of Education.
Chickahominy Health District to partner with New Kent as part of CHIP initiative
The Chickahominy Health District will be partnering with several local community partners to kick off the New Kent County Community Health Improvement Planning (CHIP) on Tuesday, Oct. 25. New Kent based organizations and community members are invited to take part in the process, which serves to help identify health priorities...
Two arrested following armed robbery in Williamsburg
Police said Preston Fox and England Holley are facing charges following an armed robbery in Williamsburg. It happened in the evening of Sept. 23 in the 3000 block of Richmond Road.
City of Portsmouth declares local emergency ahead of potential major tidal flooding
According to a press release, this declaration is necessary to permit the full powers of government to deal effectively with hazardous situations.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Police: Man broke into Suffolk ABC store, stole and damaged merchandise worth nearly $4K
A 60-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary at an ABC store in Suffolk.
Police looking for men connected to shootout near Henrico High School
According to police, officers responded to the corner of Willomett Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue in central Henrico County at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2 for a report of several gunshots heard in the area.
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
17-year-old Huguenot High School student shot near bus stop in Richmond drive-by shooting
Police tape was used to block off the corner of McDowell Road and Worthington Road. Several police vehicles were seen responding to the 900 block of McDowell Road.
Afton Avenue shooting victim who died weeks later identified as Richmond 21-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the victim of a Richmond shooting that took place in September who spent weeks in the hospital before dying from his injuries last week. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue for the report of a shooting on Sunday, […]
Driver in hospital after truck crashes into Chase ATM
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A driver is in the hospital after their truck crashed into a Chase ATM. It happened on West Broad Street near Harrison Street around 4:30 p.m. The condition of the driver is unknown. Right now, the power has been disconnected and the area will remain closed...
