maritime-executive.com
Pavilion Energy Brings Digital LNG Bunkering to Port of Singapore
The Port of Singapore’s plans to accelerate digitization of bunkering services have received a boost with the development of a fit-for-purpose LNG digital bunkering solution. Singapore-based Pavilion Energy announced that it has partnered with DNV in developing a tailored digital bunkering platform dubbed ‘FuelBoss’ which will be deployed at...
Evolving Role
Once perceived as mainly enforcers, flag states today see themselves as partners in guiding clients toward a sustainable future. (Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) The past few years have seen dramatic changes for the shipping industry and for ship registries – also known as flag states – that...
What Was the Climate's Role in a Two-Week String of Cyclones?
When Hurricane Ian hit Florida, it was one of the United States’ most powerful hurricanes on record, and it followed a two-week string of massive, devastating storms around the world. A few days earlier in the Philippines, Typhoon Noru gave new meaning to rapid intensification when it blew up...
NTNU Trials World's First Urban Autonomous Passenger Ferry
In earlier times, cities like Trondheim and Bergen had a ferryman who rowed people from place to place. They were the taxi drivers of the waterways. Now, a new, future-oriented form of water transport will be available to the public. The autonomous passenger ferry milliAmpere 2 is now running shuttle...
Norway Steps Up Security for Offshore Oil and Gas
With the help of its NATO allies, the government of Norway is stepping up the security presence around the nation's oil and gas infrastructure, offshore and onshore. Members of the Norwegian Home Guard have been called up to provide military protection for the Nyhamna and Kollsnes terminals, the Mongstad oil refinery and the Kaarstoe natural gas processing plant, boosting the police presence at these key facilities.
Photos: Giant Crane Ship Thialf Stoops to Pass Under Great Belt Bridge
In order to take an ultra-large semisubmersible crane vessel into the Baltic, offshore heavy lift company Heerema has engaged in some serious re-engineering. The cranes aboard the Heerema mega-ship Thialf had to be modified in order to pass under the Great Belt Bridge, which connects eastern and western Denmark at the entrance to the Baltic.
Norwegian Confirms Talks With NYC for Migrant Housing on Cruise Ship
New York may soon join the list of major cities that have chartered cruise ships to augment overflowing shelter systems for migrants. Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed that it has discussed the possibility of a charter with city officials, though no deal has yet been finalized. If it goes through, the deal would reportedly cover a single vessel moored in Staten Island for a term of six months.
Royal Navy Pays Tribute to 80th Anniversary of WWII Arctic Convoy PQ18
During an Arctic patrol with the Norwegian Navy, the crews of Royal Navy frigate HMS Northumberland and RFA Tiderace paused to pay tribute to the men of ill-fated WWII Arctic convoy PQ 18. Arctic convoy missions from Scotland and Iceland to Arkhangelsk were a critical part of Allied efforts to...
The Outlaw Ocean Episode 2: The World's Largest Illegal Fishing Fleet
If you look at the taxonomy of crime that plays out offshore, it's both diverse and acute. And yet illegal fishing sits at the top of that hierarchy. A global business estimated at $10 billion in annual sales, and one that is thriving as improved technology has enabled fishing vessels to plunder the oceans with greater efficiency.
Winds of Prosperity
Breakbulk ports benefit from the high cost of container shipping and the growth of offshore wind. (Article originally published in July/Aug 2022 edition.) The winds of prosperity in marine cargo may be shifting even further toward the breakbulk, heavylift and project cargo sectors as more shippers move cargo out of containers and into breakbulk because of supply chain challenges. The growing development of wind energy means added momentum because there’s a lot of equipment and parts to move.
Wind-Turbine Maker Siemens Gamesa Lays Off 2,900 Workers
Siemens Gamesa intends to lay off 2,900 employees after revealing that inflation and supply chain issues are affecting its bottom line. Rising costs for energy, raw materials and transport are cutting into margins, while shortages of components, port congestion and supply delays are impacting production. Three days after the world’s...
