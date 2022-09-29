Read full article on original website
Related
40 Brilliant "Hocus Pocus 2" Reactions That Even The Sanderson Sisters Would Get A Lil' Kick Out Of
"The fact that the Hocus Pocus 2 premiere isn't a national holiday for the girls and the gays is just another reminder of how much work there's left to do in this country."
With a Big Smile & Even Bigger Heart, Who’s Ready to Adopt Ellie?
Calling all the single ladies! This sweet girl needs a new home. This is Ellie. Ellie is four years old with a giant heart, and, clearly, the prettiest smile!. Ellie is up to date on her shots, spayed, microchipped, and ready to find her forever home. However, Ellie is a one-woman kind of dog and would do best in a single lady's home. Need a cuddle buddy while watching your favorite spooky movie? Ellie has you covered. Want to know if your outfit looks cute? Ellie will always look at you with adoration like you're the most beautiful person in the world. While I can't guarantee that she won't snore, she'll certainly never annoy you with endless conversations about sports or video games. She's the perfect little partner!
PETS・
103.3 WKFR
Kalamazoo, MI
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0