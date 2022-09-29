Calling all the single ladies! This sweet girl needs a new home. This is Ellie. Ellie is four years old with a giant heart, and, clearly, the prettiest smile!. Ellie is up to date on her shots, spayed, microchipped, and ready to find her forever home. However, Ellie is a one-woman kind of dog and would do best in a single lady's home. Need a cuddle buddy while watching your favorite spooky movie? Ellie has you covered. Want to know if your outfit looks cute? Ellie will always look at you with adoration like you're the most beautiful person in the world. While I can't guarantee that she won't snore, she'll certainly never annoy you with endless conversations about sports or video games. She's the perfect little partner!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO