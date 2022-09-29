BT: Aaron Judge has given MLB a chance to 'make it right' with home run record

BT says that Aaron Judge’s 61st home run soaring into the Toronto night on Wednesday may as well have been an olive branch extending towards the commissioner’s office of Major League Baseball.

With Judge, by all accounts a clean player performing to otherworldly levels while baseball’s steroid era trails far behind in the rearview mirror, the league has a chance to crown a home run king who won’t have to be mired in controversy as a face of one of the sport’s most controversial eras.

“This is the moment that baseball has been waiting for,” BT said. “This is baseball’s chance to make it right. This is baseball’s chance to finally fix something that Bud Selig never had a clue, or quite frankly, the stones to touch, because he was complicit as well during the whole PED era. We all were.

“This is a chance to finally delineate between what is right, what is authentic, and what is not.”

BT himself made it clear that he understands the decisions made by many players during the height of the steroid era, when league officials looked the other way while players slugged their way to massive contracts and into the record books. But it remains a cloud over an era that was once celebrated as the return of baseball following the 1994 strike, and Judge’s home run chase is a chance to put him atop a new record book where there are no asterisks or debates needed.

“Aaron Judge has done it the right way,” BT said. “And when you do it the right way, I think it should be acknowledged.”

