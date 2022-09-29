Read full article on original website
Police ID victim, make arrest in fatal Kansas hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident have made an arrest and identified the victim as Karoti Byamungu Bertin, according to according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision...
Kansas man charged with attempted murder for violent attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas man accused in a violent knife attack made his first court appearance in the case Monday. Julian Gonzalez, 38, Newton, was charged with attempted murder in the 1st degree, aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated endangering a child, and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
kfdi.com
Victim uncooperative after east Wichita shooting
KAKE TV
Man hurt in early-morning shooting in northeast Wichita
KWCH.com
VIDEO: Wichita police investigate shooting caught on home surveillance
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting captured on a Ring home surveillance camera on Saturday. The shooting happened near Harry and George Washington Blvd. In the surveillance video shared with 12 News, you see people walking down the street. As they pass the home...
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
Police ask for help to locate vehicle in fatal Kan. hit-and-run
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident. Shortly after 01:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Lincoln in Wichita for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. On arrival, officers found Sedgwick County EMS...
kfdi.com
Wichita Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing, Suspect in Custody
The Wichita Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Wichita man on one count of first-degree murder. The arrest stems from a stabbing incident that killed 25-year old Trebeon Golston of Wichita early Monday morning. Officers responded to the 1000 block of East 1st St. around 1:45 a.m. There they found Golston...
Sheriff: Kansas felon dies in custody at county jail
WPD searching for 3 missing children
Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 3 missing children. 11-year-old Nathaniel Norman, 13-year-old Natalie Norman, and 15-year-old Natalya Lassiter were last seen on foot
Kansas man sentenced for fatally stabbing sister's ex-boyfriend
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Sedgwick County judge this week sentenced 24-year-old Morgan Prager of Pittsburg, Kansas to more than 20-years in prison for fatally stabbing his sister's ex-boyfriend during a fight, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. In January 2020, police responded to an assault call and found...
KWCH.com
Father killed, 2 others hurt in Andover house fire
The discussion comes after at least 2 incidents that involved school security using pepper-spray to disperse crowds of unruly students. National Aerobatics Championship flies in to Salina Regional Airport. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pilots are in Salina mastering their flying skills, precision and maneuvers for the Nationals Aerobatic Championship. Holiday...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
Shank found in Sedgwick County Jail during surprise inspection
Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says one metal shank was found inside the jail this week during a surprise inspection by staff.
Great Bend woman sentenced to life in prison for murder
A 49-year-old Great Bend woman was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for the January murder of a LaCrosse man.
Wichita police recruit arrested in domestic violence call, police say
It’s the second Wichita officer arrested in less than a week.
Jury finds Wichita man guilty of rape
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found a Wichita man guilty of rape, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated intimidation of a witness. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said the jury deliberated for two days before finding Patrick Newborn, 35, guilty of a total of 33 counts. One of the crimes happened in mid-September 2020. […]
Big help needed in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
New details released in Club Rodeo incident, over $110K worth of damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Aug. 11, a driver at Club Rodeo damaged multiple cars, hurt at least three people, and caused damage to the club. According to new information released by the Sedgwick County Sherriff’s Office (SCSO), the incident caused over $110,000 in damage. According to the SCSO, deputies were dispatched to a report […]
