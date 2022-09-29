A 38-year-old man is expected to be OK after a shooting in east Wichita this morning, but police don’t have much information on what happened. Officers were called to the 1400 block of North Pinecrest around 3:45 this morning, and found the man who was shot. He had an injury to his upper body and was taken to a hospital with an injury described as serious but not life-threatening.

WICHITA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO