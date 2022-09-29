ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bald Head Island, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington firefighters in Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts

CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

ILM sets record passenger numbers for August

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In August, ILM had the best August on record, according to a news release from Wilmington International Airport. August saw 106,167 passengers, a 5% increase over the last record month, which happened in August 2019. September and October have seen an increase in seats in the ILM market and preliminary numbers indicate September will be another record month for passengers.
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Bald Head Island, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches

Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase

CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach. A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday...
HOLDEN BEACH, NC
NewsBreak
Travel
WBTW News13

Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach

CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

