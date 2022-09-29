Read full article on original website
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hurricane Ian rocks waterfront communities in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It was a dramatic scene along the waterfront communities in Brunswick County as Hurricane Ian crept toward the Carolinas on Friday. Massive, choppy waves crashed in Ocean Isle Beach before the storm surge breached the dunes and flooded roads. Residents say water rose up as high as their mailboxes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach in recovery after Ian impacts
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Three days following Hurricane Ian, in Sunset Beach, the most significant cause of damage was storm surge. The town’s public works division is already hard at work, cleaning up and making repairs. “Today the town’s Public Works Department are doing all kinds of random...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington firefighters in Florida to help with Ian recovery efforts
CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM sets record passenger numbers for August
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In August, ILM had the best August on record, according to a news release from Wilmington International Airport. August saw 106,167 passengers, a 5% increase over the last record month, which happened in August 2019. September and October have seen an increase in seats in the ILM market and preliminary numbers indicate September will be another record month for passengers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Storm surge in Myrtle Beach, Ocean Isle Beach creates heavy flooding
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — As the Triangle deals with downed trees and power outages on Saturday, coastal communities are dealing with the aftermath of flooding from storm surge. The bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed Friday due to flooding from storm surge. At one point, roads resembled rivers,...
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ian causes bridge closures and dune damage, Holden and Sunset Beaches
Brunswick County, NC (WWAY)– Heavy rain and gusty winds from Ian forced police to close the causeway at Sunset Beach to drivers on Friday, as well as the Holden Beach Bridge. Officers also blocked off several intersections due to the dangerous conditions. Sunset Beach Chief of Police Ken Klamar...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bridges remain open for now as winds begin to increase
CAPE FEAR (WWAY) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Carolinas, the winds are expected to increase across the Cape Fear. Wind gusts upwards of 45 mph have already been reported. With increasing winds comes the increased chance of bridge closures. For now, we haven’t received any reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shrimp boat that washed ashore on Myrtle Beach during Ian is famous
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A shrimp boat that washed ashore Friday in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian's landfall has ties to North Carolina. According to a GoFundMe page raising money to get the boat off the beach, the vessel belongs to Holden Beach Seafood, and crew members were trying to get home to Holden Beach, N.C., before Ian's landfall.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NWS confirms tornado touchdown Friday in Holden Beach
HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, storm surge and heavy rain to the Cape Fear on Friday. According to the National Weather Service, the storm also helped to spawn a brief tornado in Holden Beach. A tornado warning was issued at 12:22 pm on Friday...
Police: Myrtle Beach man charged after he climbed on fishing boat that washed ashore during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was charged after he was accused of climbing on a fishing boat that washed ashore during Hurricane Ian, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Isaac Shaw, 50, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Shaw […]
The Post and Courier
North Myrtle Beach Ocean Drive staple closes; local cities going green with EV chargers
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — There is one less seafood restaurant on the Grand Strand as a North Myrtle Beach landmark on Ocean Drive has closed its doors for the last time after decades in business. Duffy Street Seafood Shack Main St recently announced it was closing after 27 years,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean Lakes Family Campground reopens to new campers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ocean Lakes Family Campground began allowing new campers to check in on Saturday after being closed because of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to an update on the campground’s Facebook page. The campground began allowing new campers at 3 p.m. Saturday. However, the campground experience may look different for a […]
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Man has found 78 lost rings around Myrtle Beach in 7 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Seven years, 78 recoveries. It’s not in the thousands, but when you look at the task of finding a very small piece of metal in the miles and miles of beaches along the Grand Strand coastline, Myrtle Beach resident Matthew Fry’s work as a ring finder is impressive. Fry, 60, […]
Grand Strand cleaning up after Ian, power mostly restored across region
Crews are beginning cleanup along the Grand Strand Saturday morning after Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
AOL Corp
This brunch spot ranks No. 1 in South Carolina. Why Myrtle Beach customers crave it
A South Carolina restaurant has a biscuit-focused menu — and fans can’t get enough of the buttery Southern staples it serves. So much so, the Myrtle Beach eatery was named the state’s No. 1 place to eat brunch, according to results published Sept. 19. The restaurant —...
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach Boardwalk
Several bikers and drivers brave the heavy wind and rain along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk at around 9:43 a.m. Sept. 30 before Hurricane Ian planned to make landfall in S.C. later that day. Nicole Ziege/Staff.
Comments / 0