CAPE CORAL, FL (WWAY) — Some first responders from the Cape Fear Area answered the call to help those suffering from the impacts of Hurricane Ian in Southwest Florida. Wrightsville Beach Fireman and Ocean Rescue Captain Sam Proffitt arrived in Florida on Saturday night and is staying through the middle of the week. He says he’s there with a group of firefighters from the Wilmington Fire Department and the New York Fire Department.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO