Like it or not, the world is changing, and we need to embrace the change. Electric vehicles are replacing gasoline-powered cars, SUVs are replacing… well, pretty much everything. Be it a sedan, a coupe, or even a supercar, everything is now better sold as an SUV. Even companies we never imagined would take this path now have an SUV in their lineup. Lamborghini has the Urus, Aston Martin the BDX, and more recently Ferrari added the Purosangue. It looks like people are already going crazy over the new Purosangue, despite its huge $400,000 price tag. And not only that, but it made people’s imaginations run wild. We’ve already seen the SUV redesigned in different body styles, including a sedan, and now X-Tomi Design came upwith two new proposals for us: a pickup and a cabriolet.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO