Top Speed
Top 10 Super Sport Motorcycles for 2022
Supersport riders are a special breed. Halfway to insanity and well past reason, the Supersport class is optimal for those seeking the thrill of the throttle in a lightweight, technologically advanced platform. Over the years, this class has been a proving ground for sportbike makers to flex their newest advancements and prove their ability to reach max speeds in small packages. This year's entries are no different, offering an adrenaline-inducing speed and the latest tech for your ride on the track or the side streets.
RideApart
Is Suzuki Working On The Biggest Update Ever To The SV650?
If I were to ask you what the most iconic street bike of the modern era was, chances are a lot of you would say the Suzuki SV 650. Heck, I’d even go as far to say that chances are a good number of you have either owned or ridden an SV650 at one point in your riding journey. Indeed, all over the world, the Suzuki SV650 has cemented itself as one of the most versatile two-wheeled platforms—and for good reason.
RideApart
Moto Morini’s Reviving Its 1,187cc V-Twin
Moto Morini’s bringing back its 1,187cc V-Twin engine. The Italian brand’s been laying low compared to others, but it’s slowly regaining traction in the market after the takeover by the Zhongneng Vehicle Group. Early product development photos suggest that a new adventure bike from the brand is...
Top Speed
This Rolls-Royce Hot Rod is Pure Insanity
Remember that 1932 Ford that made rounds all over the internet several years ago because it was the evil love child of Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes and a classic hot rod? It still lives in the back of our minds as a true work of art and a one-of-a-kind machine that will hopefully never be forgotten. Well, if this recent render is anything to go by, they may be a similar machine that could, in theory, be built by a loony, wealthy, and incredibly determined person. This is a Rolls-Royce Wraith modified to look like a Hot Wheels hot rod, with loads of changes to the body and evidently much of the underpinnings as well.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
Top Speed
Top 10 American Performance Cars
When it comes to performance cars, the first thought that crosses the mind revolves around Porsche, Ferrari, or Lamborghini. Granted, they are excellent machines that all would love to have parked in the garage. The sad thing is that many people forget that some amazingly fast and high-performing cars are made in America. There have been so many throughout history, in fact, that it would be hard to discuss them all in one list. So, this list today will detail some of the newest American performance cars to date, leaving the older versions for another day.
Top Speed
Ferrari LaFerrari: The Best Hybrid Supercar Ever?
The Ferrari LaFerrari—or "The Ferrari" as it's commonly called—is a sight to behold. Its sleek lines and beautiful curves are enough to make any car enthusiast drool. This uber-powerful supercar is one of the fastest Ferrari cars ever. A true jewel of engineering, boasting incredible speed and handling. If you're lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a LaFerrari, you're in for the ride of a lifetime. But, what exactly makes this car so special?
Top Speed
Here's How Ford Has Turned Up The Heat With The All-New 2023 Ford Super Duty
The last major change on the Super Duty was for the 2017 model year. Since the automotive world is moving faster than ever it was time for Ford to introduce a new and more up-to-date model.The Super Duty is the truck that powers America; therefore, they must get this one right. Here's what’s fresh for the all-new model.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda Sports Car Spied, Looks Like a Baby NSX
• This Honda-badged sports car was spied. • Proportions suggest a mid-mounted engine (or electric motor). • Could it be a smaller successor to the Acura NSX?. A new father's bleary-eyed late-night run for baby supplies suddenly becomes more interesting when something catches his eye in the lighted window of a darkened office park. He swings into the lot for a closer look and discovers this: a Honda-badged sports car that looks like a shrunken Acura NSX. But what is it?
Top Speed
You'll Either Love or Hate this Rendering of the Ferrari Purosangue as a Pickup
Like it or not, the world is changing, and we need to embrace the change. Electric vehicles are replacing gasoline-powered cars, SUVs are replacing… well, pretty much everything. Be it a sedan, a coupe, or even a supercar, everything is now better sold as an SUV. Even companies we never imagined would take this path now have an SUV in their lineup. Lamborghini has the Urus, Aston Martin the BDX, and more recently Ferrari added the Purosangue. It looks like people are already going crazy over the new Purosangue, despite its huge $400,000 price tag. And not only that, but it made people’s imaginations run wild. We’ve already seen the SUV redesigned in different body styles, including a sedan, and now X-Tomi Design came upwith two new proposals for us: a pickup and a cabriolet.
Top Speed
This Manhart-Tuned NIssan Patrol is More Powerful than the GT-R
There is something oddly satisfying about taking a car that is purpose-built for one particular action, then completely ignoring that intention and turningit into something truly unique. Take lifted Miatas with massive off-road tires or Ford F-350 duallies slammed to the ground with neon lights and incredibly thin low-profile tires, for example. One of our favorite German tuners, MANHART, has had the same idea, so it took the Patrol SUV, Nissan's version of the Toyota Land Cruiser, and created the MANHART PT 650. The end result is downright epic.
Top Speed
Lotus' Technology Arm valued at $4.5 Billion
The technology arm of sports car manufacturer Lotus just finished a round of fundraising that valued "Lotus Technology" at almost $4.5 billion. Lotus did not reveal how much money it raised during the fundraising, but according to Reuters, Lotus aimed last year to raise between $400 million and $500 million, which would have valued the company between $5 billion and $6 billion. Based on the fact that Lotus Technology has now been rated at $4.5 billion, it could have raised up to $400 million. According to the company, it wants to use the proceeds in its development of global distribution networks and production innovation.
Autoblog
A brand new all-electric boat racing series begins in 2023
Powerboat racing events have traditionally focused on high-speed, gas-guzzling watercraft, but a gradual shift into electrified racing boats is taking place thanks in part to the introduction of the RaceBird, a fully electric powerboat designed to compete in the all-electric E1 Series starting in 2023. This electric shift is aiming...
Top Speed
Watch a 1,000-HP Acura Integra Take on A Classic All-American Ford Mustang
The Mustang has been the pride of America since it was launched in 1964, and since then, it has been the go-to muscle car not only in America but across the world. Its “long hood, short deck” proportions essentially created the classification “pony car.” Having an Integra as a contender against a Mustang, especially a classic Mustang, is somewhat awkward because of how different they are. Thanks to aftermarket tuning and engine swaps, you can make any car go beyond its limits, and the Integra here is no different.
Top Speed
Watch a Modified McLaren MP4-12C Get Put to Shame By a Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet
McLaren and Porsche are both examples of peak performance-car manufacturers. With that said, the MP4-12C and 992 Turbo S are from different generations, despite being from the same decade. The 12C was introduced for the 2011 model year while the 992-generation 911 Turbo S came out in 2020. Over these nine years, drivetrains have become more efficient and automotive software has become more sophisticated. Will modifications allow the aging, McLaren to defeat the mighty 911 Turbo S?
Top Speed
A Desperate Call for Ram to Bring back the SRT-10 Before it's too Late
Pick-up trucks are still popular on the North American market and Chrysler’s sub-brand, RAM, continues to provide a variety of trims from its fifth-generation RAM truck. With that said, if you want a regular cab Dodge/RAM truck, you might be out of luck. The fourth-generation RAM 1500 brought back the single-cab after a few years of absence from the market, only to take it down for 2019. It appears the decision to not offer a regular-cab RAM truck is a final one since there are no indications of one coming out anytime soon. With this, the RAM brand missed an opportunity to give us a proper performance truck since the next RAM truck, which is expected to arrive by 2024, will be fully electric.
Top Speed
Watch a BMW M4 CSL go Head-to-Head with the Porsche 911 GT3
The Porsche 911 GT3 is a renowned track monster, and it has been one since its introduction as a road-going iteration of the FIA GT3 race car in 1999. While all Porsches are solid around the track, the GT3 models have a stiffer chassis, upgraded brakes, and stiffer suspension. The M4 CSL is BMW’s answer to the 911 GT3 and is also designed to be pushed through curves. This doesn't mean that these cars can't handle themselves on the drag strip, though, and this video goes to show just how capable they are. Can you guess which one wins?
Top Speed
Chrysler's 5.7-liter V-8 Is The Most Underappreciated Hemi
While Chrysler is delaying the inevitable demise of the Hemi V-8 for as long as possible, some ancient pushrod engines are already getting phased out in favor of smaller, turbocharged powertrains. Despite Dodge’s introduction of the first-ever EV Muscle car, Chrysler is still planning on keeping internal combustion engines around, at least for a while. The 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, in particular, is scheduled for retirement in 2023 after 20 years of service. Despite sharing almost all of its architecture with the bigger, 6.4-liter Hemi, the 5.7-liter never got the credit it deserves, and there are a few reasons why.
Top Speed
The Audi R8's Successor has been Delayed for Something Bigger
Recently, we reported that the successor to the Audi R8 will be all-electric. According to insiders, the sport scar is going to come, but it will go by a different name because it is going to be sort of a halo car that has never been built before by the brand. The real question is when it's going to happen, and unfortunately, it's not anytime soon.
