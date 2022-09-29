ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Felix Torres, music and artistic director for the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra

Felix Torres is the music and artistic director of the Mesquite Symphony Orchestra. He has multiple degrees from Texas Christian University in music education and in conducting. In addition to his work in Mesquite, Torres conducts for the East Texas Youth Orchestra in Tyler, Texas. He also helps run a publishing company as well as a nonprofit focusing on the promotion and discovery of Latin American and Caribbean music.
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Collin County to host public test of voting machines

Collin County Election officials will hold a public test of voting machines – known as a logic & accuracy test – on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the county's Elections Department, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102. The public is invited. Texas law requires public testing...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd

Jonathan Boyd is Allen's fire chief and a longtime Allen resident. In addition to his duties with the fire department, Boyd and his four brothers run a foundation that offers scholarships to the Collin College Fire Academy for individuals who have a financial need. How did you get involved with...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe

Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

'Creating a culture of family and love': Meet Iran Scott

Iran Scott serves as general manager of Performance Food Group in McKinney. As part of his time in McKinney, he has worked to be active in the community and to create a "culture of family and love." Scott recently won Distribution Center of the Year at a recent Circle of Excellence awards event.
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Reddy leading by example in West tennis' championship culture

Expectations are always high around the Plano West tennis team, and the Wolves are in the midst of another big year. West is ranked in the state's top 10 and currently tied for first place in District 6-6A heading into the final week of the regular season. The Wolves have...
WEST, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McGlade hoping to race all the way to state

Last weekend, Allen junior Mia McGlade got the opportunity to test herself at the McNeil Invitational, held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock — the longstanding site of the UIL state cross country championship. She's hoping it won't be the last time she makes that trip south this...
ROUND ROCK, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Lauren Osburn, children’s librarian at Cozby Library in Coppell

Lauren Osburn is a children’s librarian at the Cozby Library and Community Commons in Coppell. When not in the library, she spends her time reading and inspiring others, making an effort to encourage younger generations to love books as much as she does. Tell me a little bit about...
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The secret to doing business with family: How these local families run a coffee company in the Celina area together

When three sisters moved to Texas with family, they eventually found their way to Celina. Today, they and their husbands operate Six Sips Coffee Co., which focuses on using clean ingredients and sustainable practices. Ashley and Rex Cotten, Brittany and Brandon McLeod and Cynda and Jeremy Bearden work together to run the show, but can also be found around Celina with their families in their free time.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

5 things to do in the Lakeside Journal communities this week

There’s plenty to do in Little Elm and The Colony this week with opportunities to listen to live music or spend time getting to know your neighbors through community events. Here are five activities and events to attend to fill up your week. Tejano Music Fiesta.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plenty on the line as volleyball teams hit district midpoint

For several volleyball programs around the area, this week marks the start of the second half of district play. That will amplify the stakes surrounding plenty of matches in the coming weeks as teams vie for district championships and playoff berths.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McCoy, Lady Bobcats motivated to make another run at a state title

After coming up one win shy of a state championship last year, the Celina volleyball team hasn't missed a beat this season. The Lady Bobcats entered Friday with a 27-1 record and an unbeaten start to district play. The week prior, on Sept. 23 against Van Alstyne, featured a milestone occasion for junior outside hitter Ryan McCoy, who recorded the 1,000th kill of her high school career.
CELINA, TX

