Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This FallElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Kids Can Take a Field Trip to a Historic Restaurant on No School DayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Local nonprofit, food truck feed thousands after Ian
Several days before forecasters predicted Hurricane Ian would hit the Gulf Coast, the Washington D.C.-based World Central Kitchen relief team arrived in Tampa with four semi-trucks filled with supplies. Founded in 2010 by chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen (WCK) serves fresh meals to crisis victims worldwide. Since then, the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa General diagnostic center opens in St. Pete
Tampa General Hospital has opened the first phase of a new diagnostic center that will provide urgent care, primary care and cancer care services to St. Petersburg. The services for the new 10,000-square-foot center at 4949 4th St. N. are provided by TGH Urgent Care, powered by Fast Track and care coordination services, with Tampa General Medical Group offering primary care and TGH Cancer Institute surgical oncology services, which is planned to debut in the coming weeks.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete police to provide hurricane assistance
October 3, 2022 - The St. Petersburg Police Department is sending 24 officers to the City of North Port to provide hurricane assistance. The officers will depart St. Pete at 7 a.m. Tuesday and support the local police department. Mayor Ken Welch and Chief Anthony Holloway will meet with the group before the convoy heads south. Upon arrival, the officers will coordinate with the Florida Department of Emergency Management to help communities that bore the brunt of Hurricane Ian's impact.
stpetecatalyst.com
VA names new director for Florida network
October 4, 2022 - The Department of Veterans Affairs has named David B. Isaacks as the new director of the St. Petersburg-based Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 8) effective Oct. 9. He will oversee the Sunshine division, which includes Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Isaacks most recently served as the executive health system director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System since July 2021. He previously served as the executive director at the Kansas City VA Medical Center. He joined VA in 2006 and has severed in several other leadership roles, including in St. Petersburg. Under the new role, Isaacks will oversee the delivery of health care to nearly 780,000 Veterans and an operating budget of $5.6 billion, according to the VA's announcement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay’s annual gay film festival begins Friday
Writer, comedian and cabaret singer Scout Durwood stars in Youtopia, one of the featured films in the 33rd annual Tampa Bay International Gay & Lesbian Film Festival, which begins Friday. Film screenings – along with other related events – happen on both sides of the bay through Oct. 15....
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayor extends emergency order for St. Pete
October 3, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch extended his state of local emergency order Saturday through Oct. 9. The executive order, signed Saturday night, allows Welch to remove disaster-related debris and prohibit price gouging. According to the legislation, Hurricane Ian brought sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts of up to 77 mph to St. Pete. The city also received four inches of rain, which Welch stated: “was exacerbated by the fact that the ground was already saturated.” He added those combinations of factors resulted in widespread power outages and damage to public and private property that continues “to pose an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare that requires emergency action." The city began debris collection Monday morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Feds open Business Recovery Center in Tampa
October 3, 2022 - The Small Business Administration has opened a Business Recovery Center in Tampa to help companies rebound after Hurricane Ian. The center, which opened Monday morning, will help impacted Florida businesses submit disaster loan applications. The local BRC is located at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center on Hillsborough Avenue. Other BRCs will be opening across the state in affected counties.
stpetecatalyst.com
Oldsmar seeks developer to establish town center
The City of Oldsmar is soliciting a developer to build a centralized town center to spark economic activity downtown and energize the city. The city has issued an LOI (letter of interest) to interested developers to transform the existing seven to eight acres adjacent to the City Hall site into the Oldsmar Town Center. The available property includes the existing City Hall.
RELATED PEOPLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater moves forward with innovative Wi-Fi program
Downtown Clearwater will soon receive expanded access to free public internet service through a program that will also serve as a communications platform and tie into the Imagine Clearwater project. Speaking during Monday’s work session, Dan Mayer, director of information technology (IT), asked Mayor Frank Hibbard and city council members...
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater may steer toward more costly marina overhaul
The Clearwater marina, home to fishing charters and dinner cruises since the early 1950s, is expected to see a major overhaul that would replace the aging infrastructure and activate the walkway. During a Monday city work session, Moffatt and Nichol Inc., which the city hired last year to redesign the...
Comments / 0