NFL, NFLPA announce Pro Bowl replacement format

By Sam Robinson
 5 days ago
The Pro Bowl logo is seen on the field. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With the Pro Bowl as we know it going away, the structure of the retooled event came into focus Thursday. The NFL and NFLPA announced an early version of what will be replacing the decades-long all-star game.

Calling it a “replacement event,” the league and the union announced the players selected will be required to participate (barring injury). While it is worth speculating whether the term “Pro Bowler” will remain in place, it will be interesting to see if nearly as many alternates will be named compared to the recent past, which has seen numerous primary and auxiliary alternate players given the Pro Bowl invite.

A series of skills challenges — including dodgeball, quarterback drills, “best catch” and “thread the needle” — will take place during the usual Pro Bowl week. On the Sunday before Super Bowl LVII, a seven-on-seven flag football event will be held. Only skill-position players, as is the case in seven-on-seven sessions, will participate in that game. Other skill-related activities, presumably for linemen and specialists, will be on tap for that revamped Sunday.

Players representing the conference declared the winner — based on various scores from the skills events — will receive $84K, while the losing conference’s all-stars will collect $42K. To receive a share, players must participate in the Sunday event and at least one game-week event.

The Pro Bowl had been in place since 1938, but as the exhibition declined in popularity, calls for its end have come for several years now. Starters frequently bowed out, and the game’s effort level was understandably not comparable to regular contests. In 2016, an NFL-record 135 players were named Pro Bowlers, due to the number of alternates needed to be invited to ensure full rosters, while ESPN.com’s Kevin Seifert adds 125 were summoned in 2017.

The alternate count led to the “Pro Bowler” label losing luster. The skills challenge week, or whatever it will be referred to this year, almost certainly will not need that many players to fill out rosters, perhaps leading to a more consistent number of all-stars each year.

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

