I Love You, You Hate Me: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Barney docuseries

By Terrell Smith
 3 days ago

The new docuseries I Love You, You Hate Me looks to expose some of the darker impulses of humanity.

In the 90s, one of the most well-known figures in pop culture wore signature purple and green threads, had an infectious smile and had an instantly recognizable song that fans would still be able to sing word for word when prompted today. While it may sound like we just described music legend Prince, we’re actually talking about the nicest Tyrannosaurus Rex anyone has ever seen on screen: Barney.

Barney grew quite the following among children for his unique way of using love and kindness to teach life lessons. However, as fans started getting older, things took a dark turn. Their love for the purple dinosaur turned into unabashed hatred. Things got so bad, that those affiliated with the show were getting threats of violence. So what happened? That’s a question to be answered in the new documentary.

Here’s everything we know about I Love You, You Hate Me .

When is the I Love You, You Hate Me release date?

The two-part docuseries premiered on Wednesday, October 12 on Peacock in the US. While we anticipate I Love You, You Hate Me will be accessible to would-be viewers in the UK on Peacock via a subscription to SKY TV or NOW, we are still waiting on confirmation of UK release information. Once we receive an official word, we’ll be able to pass along an update.

Here is an episode guide for the special event.

Episode 1: "I Love You"
"In 1988, a stay-at-home mom invents a purple dinosaur and starts a phenomenon; at the same time, American society is on the precipice of a new, darker era in television, and the creator's family will never be the same again."

Episode 2: "You Hate Me"
"With Barney & Friends at its peak, the backlash becomes inescapable; cast, crew and critics discuss the impact the dinosaur has had on their lives; shocking trials await the creator's family."

What is I Love You, You Hate Me about?

Barney the Purple Dinosaur and Chica (Image credit: Lyle A. Waisman/ FilmMagic/ Getty Images)

Peacock provides the following synopsis for I Love You, You Hate Me :

"I Love You, You Hate Me is a limited series chronicling the rise and fall of Barney the Dinosaur’s furious backlash — and what it says about the human need to hate. From Barney-bashing to frat parties to homicidal video games, something in American society broke into a million pieces, and it’s never been put together again… or is this just who we were all along?"

Who is in the I Love You, You Hate Me cast?

Although Peacock hasn’t released a full list of all those featured in the docuseries yet, based on the trailer, we were able to spot a few big names. For example, everyone’s favorite weatherman Al Roker of the Today Show makes an appearance, offering his take on the rise and fall of Barney. Additionally, America’s favorite scientist Bill Nye is on hand to offer his two cents.

In what may be news to some, the famous purple dinosaur was voiced by more than one person. At least two of the Barney portrayers, Bob West and David Joyner, are also sitting down to offer their perspectives on the subject.

I Love You, You Hate Me trailer

For those of us that remember what it was like to fall in love with Barney and then watch as Americans in particular turned on him, the trailer makes this documentary appear as a must-watch. Take a look at the riveting clip for yourself.

How to watch I Love You, You Hate Me

I Love You, You Hate Me is a Peacock Original. Those hoping to watch it will need a subscription to Peacock . Currently, the streaming service provides a few different options for those interested in subscribing.

We're still waiting for official word on when the docuseries premieres in the UK. However, we anticipate that as a Peacock show, UK subscribers to Sky TV and NOW will have access to the program when it becomes available.

WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

