Kristen Stewart Balances out Chanel Tweed With a Rocker Mullet

While it’s been a few months since we’ve seen Kristen Stewart out in public, it was pretty much a given she would step out for the Chanel spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress has been associated with the brand for almost a decade, and has become a staple in their front row. And on Tuesday, that’s where she could be found, next to her fiancée and rocking a bold new hairstyle.
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Super-Sexy Plunging Canadian Tuxedo at Paris Fashion Week

No stranger to the Fashion Week runways, Emily Ratajkowski decided to sit out out the Loewe catwalk and sit in the storied Spanish label's front row, instead, for the brand's Spring 2023 collection. After making a statement at New York Fashion Week, EmRata took it easy in the City of Light, attending the Loewe show in head-to-toe denim — though her version of a Canadian tuxedo offered up her signature sex appeal and plenty of details that take it far, far away from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.
Cate Blanchett Makes A Canadian Tuxedo Unbelievably Chic

Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make a Canadian tuxedo look unequivocally chic. The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming film, TÁR, and she has been serving looks at every stop. It was the suit she wore to a Q&A in New York City, though—a modern take on the notorious denim look—that we’re going to have to name her best outfit of the cycle so far.
