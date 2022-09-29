Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore Makes an Elegant Arrival in Brandon Maxwell Cape-Dress & Hidden Heels at the Albie Awards
Drew Barrymore made an elegant fashion statement at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s first Albie Awards in New York City last night. Barrymore wore a black crew neck dress with a matching cape detail that gathered around the neckline. The floor-length dress was a part of a previous Brandon Maxwell collection.
wmagazine.com
Kristen Stewart Balances out Chanel Tweed With a Rocker Mullet
While it’s been a few months since we’ve seen Kristen Stewart out in public, it was pretty much a given she would step out for the Chanel spring 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The actress has been associated with the brand for almost a decade, and has become a staple in their front row. And on Tuesday, that’s where she could be found, next to her fiancée and rocking a bold new hairstyle.
See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week
Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Super-Sexy Plunging Canadian Tuxedo at Paris Fashion Week
No stranger to the Fashion Week runways, Emily Ratajkowski decided to sit out out the Loewe catwalk and sit in the storied Spanish label's front row, instead, for the brand's Spring 2023 collection. After making a statement at New York Fashion Week, EmRata took it easy in the City of Light, attending the Loewe show in head-to-toe denim — though her version of a Canadian tuxedo offered up her signature sex appeal and plenty of details that take it far, far away from Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's iconic denim outfits from the 2001 American Music Awards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmagazine.com
Cate Blanchett Makes A Canadian Tuxedo Unbelievably Chic
Leave it to Cate Blanchett to make a Canadian tuxedo look unequivocally chic. The actress is currently on a press tour to promote her upcoming film, TÁR, and she has been serving looks at every stop. It was the suit she wore to a Q&A in New York City, though—a modern take on the notorious denim look—that we’re going to have to name her best outfit of the cycle so far.
Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West A "Bully" And A "Joke" After He Attacked A Fashion Journalist On Instagram
“You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha….If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u."
Lil Nas X Stars in Coach’s ‘Courage to Be Real’ Short Film With an Empowering Message
Lil Nas X is bringing his star power to Coach. The rapper, who was recently named a Coach brand ambassador, is starring in the fashion brand’s new short film called “Courage to Be Real.” The short film features Lil Nas X’s new song “Star Walkin’” and was directed by Petra Collins.
msn.com
Who were the most beautiful women of the 1960s?
Slide 1 of 30: Looking back, each decade in history has had its own distinct idea of beauty. We had heroine chic in the '90s, buxom blondes in the '50s, and boyish flappers in the Roaring Twenties. The 1960s was a fascinating time because we found ourselves coming to the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood and entering a time of liberation. Second-wave feminism saw women embrace their sexuality in a new way, but we still had some of the classic Hollywood beauty symbols at the forefront of popular culture.Let's see which stars were considered the most beautiful women of the 1960s. Click through the gallery to get started.You may also like: 31 animal snapshots that will brighten up your day.
Comments / 0