Donny Morris Motes, Sr.
Donny Morris Motes, Sr., 60, passed away on October 2, 2022 at his residence. Donny was born on February 18, 1962 in New Albany, MS to Belvin Eugene and Ruby Jewel Lewis Motes. In addition to his parents, Donny is preceded in death by his grandchildren; Kirsten, Kurstin, and Peyton...
Jimmy Davis
A Celebration of Life service for James “Jimmy” Harold Davis, age 50, of Clarksville, TN will be Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastors Mike Burnette and Randy Pearson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Sabrina Rae Pasekel Atoigue
Sabrina Rae Pasekel Atoigue, 7 weeks, of Clarksville, TN, was called back to heaven Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Sabrina was born August 5, 2022 in Clarksville, to Shawn Roke Camacho Atoigue and Sarah Elisabeth Pasekel. In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents Bryan and Jamie Kramer and paternal grandfather Roke Atoigue; great-aunt and uncle Robin and David Pasekel and aunts and uncles Christian Atoigue, Peyton Ybanez, Destiny, Roque and Ezra Atoigue.
Janie Ogle
Dora Jane Ogle, age 82, of Southside, TN, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at McReynolds- Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Ryes Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Myra Lynn Lieske
Myra Lynn Lieske, age 69, formerly of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Myra was a member of Jesus Reigns Fellowship where she enjoyed the teachings every week and often shared the recorded media with family and friends. She also hosted women’s Bible studies in her home for many years. Myra owned her own catering and cleaning businesses for over 40 years. Myra loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren immensely. She loved planting herb and flower gardens, bible studying, listening to music, and experiencing good food (especially French foods). Myra was preceded in death by her biological parents Loris Rule and Patricia Negles as well as her parents that loved her dearly Duane and Phyllis Holm, brothers Dale Rule, Reggie Holm, and Timothy Holm. As well as Pugwa, her dog.
Kat & Alex and Frank Ray to play Downtown @ Sundown this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This Friday, Oct. 7, Downtown @ Sundown will feature Kat & Alex and Frank Ray. Starting at 7 p.m., Kat & Alex will open the stage for the evening. Kat & Alex are a husband and wife duo from American Idol. They recently signed with Sony Music in Nashville and have over 7.9 million streams on Spotify with their song “How Many Times.”
Love That Smile dentistry joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Love That Smile has joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce as a new member. Owner Dr. Sarah Deeds said they have changed their name to Love That Smile. They are still the essence of The Children’s Dentist, but are also seeing families.
Clarksville Academy defeated by champions Donelson Christian, will look to bounce back next week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy football hosted Donelson Christian Academy, the defending Division II-A state champions, on Friday. Coming into the matchup the Cougars knew they had their hands full against a talented Wildcat team. Clarksville Academy was overwhelmed early on in the matchup, and eventually lost the game 6-47.
Special forces veterans deploy themselves to rescue Hurricane Ian survivors
NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) — The road to recovery is going to be a long one for Floridians after Hurricane Ian’s destruction. A group of Nashville and Clarksville volunteers, who are no strangers to disasters, are already on the ground helping. Aerial Recovery Group is based in Nashville, but...
Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
Clarksville Music and Arts Academy opens with Chamber ribbon cutting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Music and Arts Academy has opened in Clarksville and Friday there was a ribbon cutting as the academy became a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Jackie Kelley, CEO of Clarksville Music and Arts Academy, said the school will...
Pets of the Week
Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more. Montgomery County Animal Care and...
BACH to host annual pregnancy and infant loss remembrance ceremony
FORT CAMPBELL, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Perinatal Bereavement Nurses and Chaplain will host a remembrance ceremony Monday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. for patients and family members who have experienced a loss during a pregnancy or the loss of a baby or child. “Footprints on our...
Free Mini-MBA program offered by BizVets and Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library along with BizVets is hosting a free Mini-MBA program for small businesses. The program will be a six-week course designed to educate, empower, and motivate both new business startups and first-time entrepreneurs. Each week will feature key tips from initial start-up,...
Movies in the Park closes this weekend with viewers choice ‘Matilda’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Parks & Recreation will host Movies in the Park, sponsored by Kyrstin Frate of Keller Williams Realty, on Saturday, at the Liberty Park Amphitheater. “Matilda” will start at sunset (around 6:45 p.m.). Sassy’s, Tacos Azteca, Countryside Coffee and Poppin in the City food...
City Council candidates discuss rezoning, growth, traffic and other city issues
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville City Council candidates discussed the issues recently in the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce political forums. Council Wards 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 will be on the ballot in August, with early voting starting this month. To find your Council ward, check your Voter ID card or go to the City of Clarksville Ward maps.
Expanding benefits to veterans: MCVSO updates on PACT Act changes, new VA clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) works to address ongoing concerns from veterans and their families, the organization reports there may be new disability benefits available for many of them following recent legislation. The MCVSO helps veterans apply for a variety of...
Family dog rescued from house fire on Twin Rivers Road in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire this morning on Twin Rivers Road. At 7:37 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue was dispatched to the fire, off of Old Trenton Road. No one was at home at the time. The family dog was rescued. Montgomery...
Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
Work week weather: Sunny skies all week, with highs around 80
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We have a week of crisp fall weather ahead, with clear skies and no rain in sight. Highs this week should stay around 80, inching up to 84 on Thursday before dropping to 71 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Nightly lows...
