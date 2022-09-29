Myra Lynn Lieske, age 69, formerly of Clarksville, TN passed away Monday, September 19, 2022. Myra was a member of Jesus Reigns Fellowship where she enjoyed the teachings every week and often shared the recorded media with family and friends. She also hosted women’s Bible studies in her home for many years. Myra owned her own catering and cleaning businesses for over 40 years. Myra loved being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren immensely. She loved planting herb and flower gardens, bible studying, listening to music, and experiencing good food (especially French foods). Myra was preceded in death by her biological parents Loris Rule and Patricia Negles as well as her parents that loved her dearly Duane and Phyllis Holm, brothers Dale Rule, Reggie Holm, and Timothy Holm. As well as Pugwa, her dog.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO