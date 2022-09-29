Shellfish harvesting beds to close statewide due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The forecasted impacts of Hurricane Ian have prompted state officials to close shellfish harvesting beds across the state.

The closure will begin Thursday at sunset, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said.

Beds will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed and water quality monitoring show bacteria levels are suitable for harvesting.

More information on shellfish harvesting can be found at scdhec.gov/shellfish.

