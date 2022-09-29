ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Shellfish harvesting beds to close statewide due to Hurricane Ian

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cn7Yg_0iFPqveC00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The forecasted impacts of Hurricane Ian have prompted state officials to close shellfish harvesting beds across the state.

The closure will begin Thursday at sunset, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said.

Beds will reopen after post-storm assessments are completed and water quality monitoring show bacteria levels are suitable for harvesting.

More information on shellfish harvesting can be found at scdhec.gov/shellfish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Pawleys Island recovering after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina, coastal communities have been picking up the pieces. That includes Pawleys Island, which is 13 miles north of Georgetown, where the storm made landfall. The island was heavily impacted by the hurricane. Storm surge inundated the island impacting roadways, […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When will my yard debris be picked up?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WCBD Count on 2

Stranded shrimp trawler has ties to Lowcountry

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family is working on getting a boat back into the water after family members said they were heartbroken when it was grounded by Hurricane Ian. It’s a sight that is gaining national attention, a shrimp trawler stranded on the Myrtle Beach coastline. “It’s hard to understand unless you’ve […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Harvesting#Shellfish#Bacteria#Hurricane Ian#Columbia#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

WATCH: Gov. McMaster assesses damage at Pawleys Island pier

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster visited the Pawley Island Pier with local leaders Saturday to assess hurricane damage. Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m. Pawleys Island Police Department reported that strong winds and waves […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian: SC governor urges caution as landfall ‘imminent’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to remain inside and “be smart” as National Weather Service meteorologist John Quagliariello called Hurricane Ian landfall “imminent.” In a briefing Friday just before 1 p.m., McMaster and a number of state officials laid out what to expect as Hurricane Ian heads toward […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast throughout the day Friday before eventually making landfall near Georgetown just after 2:00 p.m. The Category 1 storm knocked out power to thousands of people and brought heavy rain, flooding, and gusty winds to much of the Lowcountry. Law enforcement urged residents to stay […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCBD Count on 2

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 42,102 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 7:35 p.m. Charleston County – 34,889 Berkeley County – 3,647 Dorchester County – 3,563 Colleton […]
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Ian brings strong winds, flooding to Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, bringing with it damaging winds and flooding throughout the Lowcountry. The strong winds began Thursday night, but conditions really began to deteriorate around 9:00 a.m. Friday as some of the hurricane’s worst bands […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Hurricane Warning in effect for some Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The National Weather Service (NWS) on Thursday issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian approaches the South Carolina coast. Charleston County, coastal Colleton County, inland and tidal Berkeley County, Georgetown County, and Williamsburg County are now under a Hurricane Warning. This means that hurricane-force winds (74 mph […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: Tree falls on home in McClellanville

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A tree fell on a home in McClellanville during fierce winds from Hurricane Ian Friday morning. Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a home along Simmons Road off Tibwin Road around 10:16 a.m. Photos from the scene show the tree crashed onto what appears to be a storage building and […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry man wins $200K after switching lottery games

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Lowcountry man has his intuition to thank after cashing in a big lottery win. After changing his mind and buying a different lottery ticket than he had planned, the man scratched off the first number and won $200,000. “Something told me to grab that ticket instead,” he said about choosing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy