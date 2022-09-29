LeBron James would love playing with Luka Doncic

Appearing on The Ringer’s Bill Simmons’ Podcast, ESPN analyst and known Lebron-whisperer Brian Windhorst mentioned the Dallas Mavericks as a sneaky candidate for the final phase of Lebron James’ career, due to his affinity for Luka Doncic. This isn’t the first time he’s mentioned such a concept; five months ago on ESPN’s NBA Today, Windhorst hinted at it, saying that Lebron would love playing with Luka.

Nick Wright @getnickwright

During the taping of @whatswrightshow, we reacted live to the shocking, and still hard to believe, scandal surrounding LeBron, Gavin Newsome & the California Highway Patrol. pic.twitter.com/xjhm2U8dBC – 3:15 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

James Harden over the past 5 seasons:

More points than

— Giannis

— Curry

— LeBron

More rebounds than

— Turner

— Love

— Ibaka

More assists than

— Jokic

— CP3

— LeBron pic.twitter.com/6EV5dcVPVV – 2:20 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

Why the Cleveland 3.0 scenario for LeBron can’t be written off. pic.twitter.com/VjPCSxRqfY – 12:05 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Can the upcoming NBA season be GOLDEN for Luka Doncic and the Mavericks? ⚱️👀

📸 seanberryphoto/Instagram pic.twitter.com/UX5YIF5GRd – 6:44 AM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green is dipping his toes into ownership being a part owner of a new pickleball team with LeBron James and Kevin Love. He said “we’ll see” about him one day being an owner of an NBA team. pic.twitter.com/VGw1XDoXZw – 1:36 AM

Krishna Narsu @knarsu3

We’ve added a bunch of new Lineup Context stats at @The_BBall_Index for the 21-22 season (more seasons to come). A few interesting plots:

O-LEBRON vs Off-Ball Gravity & O-LEBRON vs C&S 3pt Shot Making- see which players were producing higher impact with poor spacing around them. pic.twitter.com/gzkk1sSp9z – 6:55 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

When @Mike Trudell asked if he’s getting a feel for cuts w/ LeBron, Pat Bev responded: “No, my numbers say I shoot threes. I don’t know if I should be cutting. I don’t know if your numbers say, you’re a reporter or whatever. I don’t know if you should be a fireman or anything.” – 5:16 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Some Ham early observations:

– “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure.

– “AD’s ability to pass.”

– “Russ, the open spacing … (the opponent) not being able to build a wall, him exploding into the paint.”

– “LeBron’s ability to defensive rebound and bring it.” – 5:15 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Beverley on playing off LeBron: “It’s just high IQ basketball. Knowing screening angles. One thing I have learned (about LeBron) … elite passer. One of the best to ever do it, from his height, his size. When you look up the ball will be right there on your chest.” – 5:02 PM

Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan

One of Darvin Ham’s observations through two days of training camp: “LeBron is not from this planet, that’s for damn sure.”

Especially liking how LeBron’s taking defensive rebounds and turning them into opportunities at the other end. – 4:43 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Malik Monk says his approach to the game changed after spending time with LeBron and AD in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/wOaWepzYLR – 4:29 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

A lively 3-point shooting competition between LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. A film session with no film. Blue tape on the court for spacing. A defensive drill called “Cutthroat.”

That and more from Day 1 of Lakers training camp:

theathletic.com/3635787/2022/0… – 3:50 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo made headlines when he said that European basketball is “way harder” than the NBA.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have also weighed in on this and echoed a similar sentiment. They explained the differences between Europe and the NBA: basketballnews.com/stories/jokic-… – 2:23 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is back scrimmaging on Day 2 of Mavs training camp.

Also in this clip: Josh Green playing as the second ball handler on Luka’s side, and Dwight Powell boxing out against a smaller defensive side. pic.twitter.com/R85q74CDJW – 1:37 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

A little Luka scrimmage action to brighten tour day. pic.twitter.com/fbckd2ezsO – 1:29 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

How it started vs How it’s going 👀

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo

🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/tK2Azw8ivf – 1:48 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Two-way guard Tyler Dorsey after his first official Mavs practice: “[Luka] facilitates the ball well, and guys [in the NBA], they haven’t seen me in 3 years, so I don’t know how much respect I’m going to get, but if I’m left open, I’m going to do my job and finish the assist.” – 7:13 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

In case you’re wondering, Luka did his thing in the 1st day of training camp today. Kidd said: “He was great. He did his work and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and (see if he’ll) do a little bit more tomorrow. He was a great teammate. He led on all the defensive drills today.” pic.twitter.com/sDqIzMkMKZ – 3:13 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic, as expected, didn’t scrimmage or do drills during the open part of Mavs’ practice, but Jason Kidd said “he led on all the defensive drills today, so he was Luka.”

Also said Luka is “probably not participating for a game or two here in preseason.” – 2:43 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

On losing Brunson to NY, Luka said don’t forget about Spencer Dinwiddie. Luka: “Obviously we can’t replace JB. He was an amazing player, an amazing guy. But I think Spencer is going to have a really bigger role this year and I think he can do it. He has the abilities to do it.” pic.twitter.com/7oGEYajkzx – 1:42 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka averaged 32.6-9.9-7.0 in the 7-game West semis series against JaVale McGee and the Suns last yr. McGee said that played a major role in him signing with the Mavs via free agency. McGee: “Seeing 7 straight games of Luka definitely helped with the decision of coming here.” pic.twitter.com/ybkxdT5S5U – 1:37 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Wish I would’ve taken a pic yesterday of Luka Doncic’s all red Luka 1s. 🔥 – 12:27 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Happy first day of Mavs training camp for all except Luka Doncic, maybe! dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:05 AM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

The All-Europe Team could definitely compete against the best current Team USA:

Doncic 🇸🇮

Bogdanovic 🇷🇸

Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷

Jokic 🇷🇸

Gobert 🇫🇷

Schröder 🇩🇪

Micic 🇷🇸

Fournier 🇫🇷

Wagner 🇩🇪

Porzingis 🇱🇻

Valanciunas 🇱🇹

Sabonis 🇱🇹

Markkanen 🇫🇮

Hernangomez 🇪🇸 – 10:03 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Despite getting less rest, Luka Doncic loved playing for 🇸🇮Slovenia this summer 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1P2fLUV22z – 10:00 AM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Following a very busy summer, Luka Doncic is ready to go and is favored to win this season’s MVP award. The only Mavs’ player to win the league’s MVP is Dirk Nowitzki in 2007.

https://t.co/po0OXV7PPG pic.twitter.com/KfXwodBpvb – 8:59 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith reacted just like most in Dallas whenever Luka Doncic got bumped during Slovenia’s games this summer:

“Ah, get up! Get him out of there!”

No need to worry so much now.

On Jason Kidd’s plan for Luka to “start slow” this preseason: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:31 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

If you missed the Mavs Media Day press conferences, the hard working @MavsStudio41 crew has em up on the Mavs YouTube channel. JKidd, Luka, Dinwiddie, THJ, Maxi, DoeDoe, Bullock, McGee, and Christian Wood. youtube.com/c/mavericks – 3:42 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Goran Dragić on playing in EuroBasket (at Luka Dončić’s insistence) after five years of int’l retirement: “When you don’t play for your national team, it’s tough to go back home.”

Dragić said he felt strong playing without his brace in the tournament. – 3:37 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic: You basically give up your summer to play for your country. I really respect everybody who does that.

At some point, you have to go to practice but you want to be on a beach. But I always enjoyed every moment playing for my national team.

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 1:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Christian Wood remembers how he thrived with James Harden during brief overlap in Houston.

“I think Luka is all that and more.”

Think he’ll average a double-double again, even coming off the bench?

“Probably even better.” – 1:52 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

New Mav JaVale McGee on Game 7 from the Suns’ perspective:

“People ask all the time what happened, and I tell them ‘You got a TV, you got 2 eyes. We lost by a lot.’”

Mavs’ success factored into his free-agent decision: “Seeing 7 straight games of Luka definitely helped.” – 1:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

McGee, of losing to Mavs in playoffs as a Sun and then signing with Dallas: “Seeing seven straight games of Luka definitely helped.” Cited Doncic’s natural ability to get teammates involved offensively. – 1:05 PM

Lebron’s love of Luka hasn’t only been told to us secondhand. He answered the question of who his favorite young player is on a Twitter Q&A; by saying Luka is his “fav player”, implying his favorite in general. He picks him in each all-star draft (despite Luka resembling a tee-ball outfielder playing with ants in the game itself). -via mavsmoneyball.com / September 29, 2022

“I spent three amazing seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In my first season, we made it all the way to the Finals. I played with some big names like LeBron [James]. Dwyane Wade. Both superstars, future Hall of Famers. We won the Eastern Conference Finals and went to the NBA Finals. Huge. For my first year in the NBA, that was amazing,” said Zizic. -via EuroHoops.net / September 29, 2022

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is among a few NBA stars who bought into one of America’s fastest growing sports: pickleball. Major League Pickleball announced Wednesday that an investment group led by James and Maverick Carter, his business partner, has the rights to a professional pickleball team. Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors forward, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love are also involved in the investment group. -via FOXnews.com / September 29, 2022

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd’s most important update from Mavs’ practice today: Dwight Powell has joined Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr. on the “leadership council.” A second straight year in which the trade deadline might be a tumultuous time for big men in that trio ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 28, 2022

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ramp up today: “He did everything today. He looked great, just understanding where he’s been and playing. It’s hard to get him out of the scrimmage. He loves to compete, but I think he played in the whole scrimmage, and he did a great job.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / September 28, 2022