Italy's Meloni speaks to Zelenskiy, offers full support for Ukraine
ROME, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, set to become Italy's next prime minister, promised "her full support" for Ukraine on Tuesday in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, her Brothers of Italy party said.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
Paris joins big screen boycott of World Cup games from Qatar
PARIS — (AP) — Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as...
The key 10-year Treasury yield is tumbling as softer economic data injects 'hopium' into markets over a Fed policy pivot
A slide in monthly US jobs openings and a smaller-than-expected rate hike in Australia helped revive hope among investors for a Fed pivot.
Russia presses ahead with annexation plan despite military retreats
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine/KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin looked set to finalise his plan to annex four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday even as his forces were being pushed back by Ukraine on two separate battlefield fronts, shrinking the amount of seized territory he controls.
