wearegreenbay.com
Fort Myers woman, a Green Bay native, shares living through Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For one Green Bay native, Hurricane Ian was all too real. Linda Arkin moved to Fort Myers last year. She is now sharing her story of survival. “People asked me, why didn’t you evacuate? It’s because no one had any time to,” said Arkin via FaceTime on Monday.
spectrumnews1.com
Excitement grows as new cultural center takes shape in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. — Twenty years ago Carolyn Caffrey opened Paintin’ Pottery in De Pere to help fill a need in the community. Work on the Mulva Cultural Center in De Pere started in 2020. The center is expected to open in summer 2023. It’s expected to be...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Sears building under demolition, big plans for future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re traveling around the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue, you’ll have noticed the old Sears building is no longer standing. Demolition is underway to pave the way for new businesses, such as drive-thru banks, restaurants, and coffee shops. “They...
wearegreenbay.com
Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+
GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Earl George Stintzi
Earl George Stintzi, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, died early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare in Sturgeon Bay. He was born June 5, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Royal Frederick Stintzi and Sarah Ann (Klein) Stintzi. Earl grew up attending Holy Angels Catholic Church and School in Milwaukee where he received the initial Sacraments. He graduated from Messmer High School in Milwaukee with the class of 1947. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Mary Rita Kuchler, on July 24, 1948 at her home parish of St. Elizabeth in Milwaukee.
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ranch House Across From Lambeau Field Available for $1.2M
A Green Bay Packers–themed home just across from Lambeau Field might just be the ultimate pad for die-hard fans. Just be ready to pay mightily. It’s available for $1,199,999. This homeowner did just that. And after 10 years of renting to a mix of sports fans and vacationers,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
Fox11online.com
Attempted armed robbery suspect shoots at Green Bay gas station clerk
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of trying to rob a Green Bay gas station and shooting at the clerk. Officers were dispatched to the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue around 9:16 p.m. Monday after a clerk reported that a male had demanded money and fired a handgun while customers were inside.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Dr. Nancy Rebecca Lackey, Ph.D.
Dr. Nancy Rebecca Lackey, Ph.D., 81, formerly of Danville, IN, died Thursday morning, September 29, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society-Scandia Village in Sister Bay, WI where she had been living the past four years. She was born April 27, 1941 in Robinson, IL, the daughter of Alva Lloyd Lackey and...
seehafernews.com
Man Nabbed for 5th OWI in Manitowoc
A man was arrested last Friday for driving under the influence. An officer was parked in the Subway parking lot on Washington Street at 11:30 p.m. when he watched as a Jeep traveling north on South 10th Street, blew through a red light at the intersection with Washington. The officer...
Door County Pulse
Fish Creek’s New Late-Night Hangout
After a season of sitting vacant, there’s a bustle of activity again on the corner of Hill Street and Main Street in Fish Creek. And although fall isn’t the time when most new restaurants in Door County host their ribbon-cutting ceremony, the timing feels perfect for owners Scott and Karin Watts, who hope their latest venture, Hill Street, fills a gap in the local dining scene for residents as much as visitors.
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Door County Pulse
Digital Equity and Inclusion Workshops
Quantum Technologies is excited to announce a series of Digital Equity and Inclusion workshops in partnership with United Way of Door County, We Are Hope, Destination Door County, Help of Door County and the Door County Library. Workshops, led by Nathan Drager and Erin Helgeson of Quantum Technologies and hosted...
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Ione Marie Schwantes
Ione Marie Schwantes, 84, of the Village of Hobart, died on Tuesday night, September 27, 2022 at Woodside Lutheran Home in the Village of Ashwaubenon, while surrounded by her loving family. Ione’s life will be honored with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6,...
Man Arrested in Wisconsin For Flashing His Junk at Restaurant
Imagine you're taking the family out for dinner, and you see WAY TOO MUCH at the restaurant. I'm not talking the dessert tray being brought out when you are stuffed...by the way, why do they always do that? No, this is more like getting a "tiny" peek at something that would ruin your appetite.
