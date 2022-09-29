A Chinese vase that was originally expected to fetch a price of €2,000 ($2,000) far outpaced its initial estimate at an auction in France this week, selling for €9 million ($8,980,000). The sale of decorative arts took place at French Osenat auction house based in Fontainebleau. The anonymous seller inherited the Chinese ‘Tianqiuping’ style vase, which has a blue and white floral patterning typical of the period, from her mother estate’s after the artifact was passed down through her family members based in France. The seller, who was not present for the sale, was not in possession of the vase before it...

ECONOMY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO