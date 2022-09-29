Read full article on original website
Related
KTNV
Sleep Tip Of The Day | 9/26/22
Having a hard time getting some rest? These tips can help you get that good night's rest. Wake up at the same time, yes even on the weekend. Rethink how you wind down, turn off electronics and grab a book. The SLEEP TIP OF THE DAY is paid for by...
Chinese Vase Sells for Incredible $9M, Nearly 4000 Times Its $2,000 Estimate
A Chinese vase that was originally expected to fetch a price of €2,000 ($2,000) far outpaced its initial estimate at an auction in France this week, selling for €9 million ($8,980,000). The sale of decorative arts took place at French Osenat auction house based in Fontainebleau. The anonymous seller inherited the Chinese ‘Tianqiuping’ style vase, which has a blue and white floral patterning typical of the period, from her mother estate’s after the artifact was passed down through her family members based in France. The seller, who was not present for the sale, was not in possession of the vase before it...
Comments / 0