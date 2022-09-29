Read full article on original website
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
‘Historic:’ New York State To Ban Sale Of Gas-Powered Cars
In a "historic announcement" New York officials confirmed you soon won't be allowed to purchase a gas-powered car in the Empire State. In late August, California voted to ban new gas car sales in California in 2035. When that news dropped we reported that New York officials believed a similar rule could be announced in New York State.
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
waer.org
New York state looks to boost minimum wage by $1
This past week, New York State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon issued an order to boost the minimum pay for workers from $13.20 to $14.20 in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. The order was made nearly an hour following a required economic analysis performed by the...
waer.org
It's official: A chip manufacturer is moving in to the Town of Clay
Standing on stage at Syracuse University with a screen in the background that read "Micron is coming to New York," U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer confirmed the semiconducter manufacturer will make its home in Onondaga County's town of Clay. Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Continue to check back...
Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever
The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
Shooting At 30-Year-Old Hudson Valley, New York Eatery, Shooter At Large
Police are investigating a scary situation following a shooting at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, Oct. 2, around 2 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a business on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie. This came just hours after a father of a Marist...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Very warm for October before abrupt change in Minnesota
Sven Sundgaard's in with the latest Minnesota weather forecast, which will include an abrupt temperature change Wednesday to Thursday and then a shot at the first frost in the Twin Cities on Saturday morning.
New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY
New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
CDC recommends masks in Central New York again as Covid levels rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in Central New York for the first time in. months due to a rise in Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Sept. 29, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Most of the U.S. is still in the green, but nine counties in New York state are now at a high risk, including Onondaga County, Oswego County and Jefferson County; masks are urged in areas with high Covid levels.
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
America’s #1 Haunted Hotel Is Officially Here In New York State
It’s always so hard when you come to the end of a really great vacation and have to go home. Have you ever been to a hotel so nice, friendly, and relaxing you never wanted to leave? Well, some hotels across America have guests that must have liked their stays so much they never left, even after death.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
NBC New York
Will Ian Hit NY? Breaking Down Potential Impacts Amid Ongoing Florida Disaster
As Florida starts recovery efforts from the damage left behind by Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon with 150 mph winds before sweeping across the state, it's only natural to wonder what the catastrophic storm could mean for the tri-state over the next few days. In short: The area will...
buffalorising.com
Part I | Western New York Will Be in the National Spotlight by “Going Dark”
Near the end of the 1972 Carly Simon hit You’re So Vain, she sings:. I never expected to see one in person, but in August 2017, I was driving my daughter on a college tour and we were driving from North Carolina State to the University of Georgia. With the tours and interviews, we crossed our fingers that we would get there in time. In South Carolina, we just made it into the path of the total solar eclipse and pulled over to the side of the road. Soon we were plunged into an eerie darkness, as the path of totality of the eclipse passed overhead for a little over three minutes. Unlike the former president, I did not look at the eclipse with the naked eye. But we were not alone, as just about every car on the highway stopped to experience a once in a lifetime event.
3 Amazing Burger Places in New York
If you live in the beautiful state of New York or plan on exploring it soon, here are three great burger places in New York to visit. Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing burger places in New York? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people who live in New York or are currently visiting this beautiful state? How would you rate the food at these burger places? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger spot in New York too so more people can visit them if they happen to be in the area.
One of Largest Holiday Light Shows in NY Just Got Even Bigger
One of the largest holiday light shows just got even bigger and a little closer to home. The Broome County Festival of Lights is going bigger than ever before to become one of the largest light shows in Pennsylvania and New York. "We recently acquired the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights."
