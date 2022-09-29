Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Price: Has BTC Reached The Final Stages Of The Bear Market?
Currently, Bitcoin is going through one of the harshest bear markets ever. As this is being written, Bitcoin prices have fallen below the important psychological threshold of $20,000. There is a lot of back and forth action between the 78.60 Fib retracement level and where the price now is. This...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Draws Attention With Bullish Price Action. Fantom (FTM) And Solana (SOL) Holders Keep Migrating
In the past week, Uniglo has drawn attention with its bullish price action. The stock is up more than 35 percent since the first phase of its presale, and it looks poised to continue its upward momentum. One key reason for Uniglo’s recent success is its strong business model and...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Only Going Up: After Raising $3.2 Million, Will It Be Bigger Than Litecoin and Cardano?
Some say forms of cryptocurrencies have existed even before this millennium, all the way back to the 1980s. However, most people didn’t know much about crypto until 2008, and it was explicitly under the spotlight during the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Since 2020, the worth of crypto has grown exponentially. When questioning what makes cryptocurrencies so appealing, many different types of answers are given. Some people like that it’s a decentralised form of currency that no one person has complete control over, making their money feel safer. Others like that there are fun forms of currencies emerging like meme coins. One of these fun currencies is the new Big Eyes Coin (BIG). What differentiates this coin from its counterparts Litecoin (LTC) and Cardano (ADA)?
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Polkadot, Are Three Cryptos With The Potential to Become Big Players
Experts consider the introduction of cryptocurrencies to be a game changer. Cryptocurrencies have created a world in which the value of money can be obtained in various ways. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one such cryptocurrency that may have a high value in the Coin Market. Some cryptocurrencies are already...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Could Big Eyes Coin Outperform Shiba Inu and Dogecoin as the top Meme Coin in the Bearish Market?
The cryptocurrency market has suffered a big drop in the last few months, and many crypto enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting to take the plunge and invest in platforms that could take them out of the Bearish market. Even though there has been a lot of uncertainty, the good news is that there are quite a few new cryptocurrencies attempting to take the crypto world by storm daily.
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
bitcoinist.com
Decentraland (MANA) And Sandbox (SAND) Loses Investors As Spotlight Shines On The Hideaways (HDWY)
Real estate Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are among the most profitable ventures in 2022. Many investors are excited to get their hands on real estate assets that can increase their profits. However, analysts say that popular virtual real estate cryptocurrencies like Decentraland (MANA) and Sandbox (SAND) are expected to drop 60%...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Says BTC Is Close To Being “Overbought”
Bitcoin NVT golden cross has recently had values that would suggest the crypto may be close to being overbought right now. Bitcoin NVT Golden Cross Has A Positive Value Currently. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the NVT golden cross has now hit its highest value...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Says You Should Buy Bitcoin, Here’s Why
Robert Kiyosaki, the famed author of the finance book ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad,’ has urged investors to start investing in bitcoin. Kiyosaki has recently pivoted to the crypto market and has been sharing his thoughts and insights regarding what he believes to be the right way to go about the crypto market. So far, the author’s stance on the digital asset has been very bullish as he urges investors to hold the cryptocurrency.
bitcoinist.com
Don’t Miss Out On These Cryptos: Runfy, Polygon, and Ethereum
Despite the bleak market, cryptocurrency still remains a significant source of income for many investors. The trick is knowing which token or coin has the best opportunity to take. In this article, we’ll be touching on three cryptocurrencies you shouldn’t miss out on. Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) are solid...
bitcoinist.com
What’s happening in the Meme Coin World? News on Big Eyes, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin
Meme coins are a great way to diversify your investment portfolio, get involved in an exciting and innovative community, and have fun. So let’s take a look at what these three meme coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Big Eyes (BIG), can give their communities right now. Shiba...
bitcoinist.com
The New Market Makers: What This Change Means for You
Coin Liquidity Solutions (CLS Global) is a growing trading and marketing agency that focuses on cryptocurrencies. It provides various services to ensure that all your defi project goals are achieved. With over five years of experience on the market, CLS Global is well equipped with the knowledge and skill needed to give you the best.
bitcoinist.com
A Boon For Crypto – Binance Expands In Brazil With 2 New Offices
Registered crypto users in Brazil are increasing at a consistently steady pace, despite the bear market rearing its ugly head. Based on latest data, the South American country has tallied more than 1 million registered crypto accounts for the month of July alone, adding to its nearly 35 million users, Brazilian tax authority Receita Federal disclosed.
bitcoinist.com
12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23
The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
bitcoinist.com
5 Of The Most Reliable DeFi Projects To Watch In 2023
Decentralized finance is poised to rebound as the cryptocurrency space gears up for its next big bull run. While 2022 hasn’t been the best of years for crypto or DeFi, with values falling sharply and several well-known projects coming apart at the seams, there’s a widespread perception that from here on in, the only way is up!
bitcoinist.com
Generate Income By Simply Holding Oryen Network (ORY), Binance Coin (BNB) And PancakeSwap (CAKE)
The dream of anyone is to be able to generate passive income from investments. Usually, this is limited to those with a large amount of capital. However, with cryptocurrency and these highlighted coins in particular, it becomes accessible to everyone. Oryen Network $ORY. Oryen Network is a newcomer to the...
bitcoinist.com
Wafini Advanced DAO NFT Marketplace On Cardano Announces Token Seed Sale
Wafini, the First DAO Powered NFT Marketplace On Cardano is set to revolutionalize the NFT Marketplace space with innovative features that will topple existing NFT Marketplaces on Cardano. The Wafini DAO ensures that it’s $WFI Token and Genesis NFT holders gets reflections of trade commission on the Marketplace. Early...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Presale Sells Out Fast While Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL) Continue To Fall
The crypto industry continues to develop with no end in sight. It is an exciting time for adopters who have made a name for themselves on the platform. With each new measure of expansion, though, newcomers appear. These entrants must figure out which cryptocurrency offers the most advantages. A few...
bitcoinist.com
Frutti Dino’s FDT Token to be Listed on Huobi Global and Gate.io
Monoverse, a blockchain game developer, announced the simultaneous listing of FDT (Frutti Dino Token), the governance token of its blockchain game Frutti Dino, on global crypto exchanges Huobi Global and Gate.io on October 5th. On September 30th, Huobi Global and Gate.io both announced the listing of FDT as well as...
bitcoinist.com
An Investment In Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And Avalanche Could Turn Into A Fortune
Since cryptocurrencies first appeared, the financial sector has undergone a significant transformation. The stock market, real estate, and other formerly popular conventional trading and investment tactics are losing favor with young people in accepting cryptocurrencies. In months, you might become a millionaire if you choose the right coin to invest...
Comments / 0