Wyoming News

Not All Kids With Autism Will Benefit From Therapy Dogs

MONDAY, Oct. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For many kids with autism, Rhett, a black Labrador retriever, has been a calming and comforting influence in his seven years as a therapy dog. But parents shouldn't assume that a service pooch is the solution for every child on the autism spectrum, a new study finds. Not all kids with autism enjoy interacting with Rhett, a resident therapy dog at the University of Missouri's Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders. ...
