Washington State

delawarepublic.org

Georgia is the last state to roll out eWIC food program

Millions of people across the U.S. who depend on federal nutrition program The Women, Infants and Children Program, known as WIC, had to endure an inconvenient process at the grocery store. But a new electronic WIC card has made it easier. Georgia is the last state to support eWIC benefits....
GEORGIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Alabama prison strike continues in protest of conditions

Incarcerated people across the Alabama prison system are striking into their second week. They are protesting the terrible conditions for those who are incarcerated, citing overcrowding, understaffing and violence among the population and at the hands of guards as their main concerns. WBHM reporter Mary Scott Hodgin has been covering...
ALABAMA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Battles are popping up around the country over how elections are run. Here's how it looks in Georgia

The growing battle over elections and how they are run is in full fury in Georgia. Election officials have resigned and retired in large numbers. Election workers are trying to access more security. And now officials are pointing out a new front in the battle. Activists driven by lies about election fraud have been raising objections to tens of thousands of voter registrations to get them thrown off the rolls.
GEORGIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

Meet new 'It's Been a Minute' host Brittany Luse

Delaware Public Media joins NPR in welcoming Brittany Luse as the new host of It's Been a Minute, heard every Sunday at 1PM on DPM. Brittany is best known for hosting the podcasts For Colored Nerds and The Nod, will take over on the mic starting on the first weekend in October.
DELAWARE STATE

