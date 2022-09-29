ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Taylor York confirm they’re dating

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yzbVj_0iFPi2lo00

It’s more than just a “ crushcrushcrush .”

Hayley Williams confirmed rumors that she and her Paramore bandmate, Taylor York, are dating.

The “Misery Business” singer shared in an interview with The Guardian published Thursday that she’s in a relationship with the guitar player, but declined to comment further.

It’s unclear when the duo started dating but York joined Paramore in 2007. The punk rock group also includes drummer Zac Farro.

Rumors of their romance have reportedly been circulating for years now.

Fans were convinced the two musicians were dating after Williams released her song “Crystal Clear” on her 2020 solo album, “Petals for Armor.”

Williams, 33, told Pitchfork that year that the tune, which tells a sweet story about 32-year-old York, was about “falling in love.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iTow0_0iFPi2lo00
Williams raised romance rumors when she wrote a love song on her solo album in 2020.
WireImage

“Despite my fear, my toughness, or any resistance to vulnerability, I couldn’t help falling in love,” she said of the track at the time.

Fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement following over the couple’s confirmed relationship.

“HAYLEY WILLIAMS AND TAYLOR YORK ARE DATING I’m going to cry,” one person tweeted.

“hayley williams and taylor york confirming they’re dating is 😍,” a second fan gushed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FNPXo_0iFPi2lo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00FETz_0iFPi2lo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49qyIb_0iFPi2lo00

“i was half asleep when i read that hayley williams and taylor york were dating so i thought i made it up BUT THEYRE ACTUALLY DATING and i think that’s so sweet,” said a third.

“Hayley Williams dating Taylor York is the only celebrity gossip I care about,” one more added.

Others however shared concerns that their relationship could break up the band if their love were to go south.

“hayley williams and taylor york in twenty years if this goes sideways,” one troll tweeted along with a video of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

hayley williams and taylor york in twenty years if this goes sideways pic.twitter.com/QvB6yltHUS

— ethan hawke barb (@riverindale) September 29, 2022

“Hopefully this will work out better than it did with Josh….” one critic said .

Williams dated her former band-mate Josh Farro, the brother of Zac, but things went downhill and he ended up quitting the band in 2011.

The exes remain on the outs and she even called Josh out for making homophobic comments in 2020.

“There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in @paramore. surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me,” she tweeted, at the time.

Williams also married New Found Glory lead guitarist Chad Gilbert in 2016 but they ended things after just one year. The singer later shared that she and Gilbert should have never tied the knot.

