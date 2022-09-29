ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shop makeup loved by Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber for 20% off

By Hannah Southwick
 5 days ago

This clean beauty brand makes the makeup routines of several stars.

Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and Mindy Kaling are just a few of the many celebrities who’ve added products from Kosas to their makeup bags.

And right now, during the Kosas Friends and Family sale , the buzzy brand is offering 20% off sitewide.

The major markdowns include everything from Bieber’s beloved concealer to the highlighter behind Florence Pugh’s “Don’t Worry Darling” glow.

But with the sale ending on October 2, we suggest you shop fast to score these savings while they last.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven celebrity-approved Kosas products worth adding to your beauty routine.

Kosas Revealer Concealer ($22, originally $28)
It seems Hailey Bieber can’t, ahem, conceal her excitement for this creamy, medium-coverage formula. She’s mentioned her love for the product on multiple occasions, including during a Vogue “Beauty Secrets” video in June.

“I just love that it’s like creamy and hydrating and leaves just this dewy finish on the skin,” she said of the concealer, which she uses for spot concealing in addition to applying along her jawline for a “sculpted look.”

buy now Kosas The Big Clean Mascara ($21, originally $26)
Not everything in Gwyneth Paltrow’s makeup routine comes with a Goop-sized price tag. The actress touted this Kosas mascara in a Vogue video last March, saying, “It’s thick when you want it to be, but you can also be very subtle with it.”

buy now Kosas Weightless Lipstick ($22, originally $28)
When it comes to go-to lipsticks, Kosas is literally the name on many celebrities’ lips. Paltrow once said on her Goop podcast that she prefers the red “Royal” hue, while Mindy Kaling opts for the “Darkroom” shade.

“I love this because it’s red, but you can wear it to a meeting without looking too vampy like you want to date the person you’re meeting with,” Kaling quipped on IGTV in 2019, per WWD .

buy now Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss ($18, originally $22)
Drew Barrymore hasn’t kept her lips sealed about her favorite lip products either. The actress opts for this hydrating gloss, which she included in an Instagram roundup of her favorite summer beauty products.

buy now
Kosas Color & Light: Pressed Powder Blush & Highlighter Duo ($27, originally $34)
The product responsible for Miss Flo’s glow? This blush and highlighter duo, which “Don’t Worry Darling” head makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir used on Florence Pugh for the film.

“I seemed to be addicted and have it as a staple,” Thorisdottir told People , noting she also used it on Margot Robbie for the film “Babylon.”

buy now Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF 25 ($34, originally $42)
While pining after Harry Styles’ hair in “Don’t Worry Darling,” you can also admire Pugh’s flawless foundation. Thorisdottir told People she used the product to achieve a dewy “morning look” for the actress’ character.

buy now Kosas Tinted Face Oil ($34, originally $42)
If you’re looking to add model-approved makeup to your beauty routine, consider this nourishing skin tint. Lily Aldridge called the light-coverage formula her “new favorite thing” during a 2019 interview with Into the Gloss .

buy now Kosas Air Brow Tinted Clean Volumizing Eyebrow Gel ($19, originally $24)
Top off your brows with this tinted, mousse-like gel. When Mandy Moore documented her beauty routine on Instagram Stories in 2021, she swiped on the volumizing product.

buy now

