Economy

Daily Montanan

USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program […] The post USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter at original price, reports say

Elon Musk has offered to move forward with a deal to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share after months of wrangling with the social media company, according to multiple reports. The proposal came in a letter sent to Twitter, unidentified sources told Bloomberg News and The Washington Post. A person told the Post on Tuesday that the social media company was considering the deal.
BUSINESS

