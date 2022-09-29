The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program […] The post USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year appeared first on Daily Montanan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO