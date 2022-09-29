Read full article on original website
Related
Milwaukee woman shot 14 times in front of kids; ex-boyfriend accused of shooting may be in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman whose boyfriend shot her more than a dozen times this summer in front of her three children in Milwaukee is speaking out, hoping someone turns him in after he went on the run.Police think the Chicago area might be one of the places where he is hiding with his family.Legs shaking uncontrollably, Nikeya Shumake relived the nightmare of being shot 14 times, an attack which was captured on video."I would like for that whole video to be played, so that people can understand from my point of view and from my kids' point of view,"...
Suspect photo released; Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in Merced
MERCED — Sheriff's officials in Merced County have released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child.The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a business in the city of Merced on Monday.Sheriff Vern Warnke said the kidnapper has made no ransom demands or contact of any kind."We have no motivation behind it. We just know that they are gone," Warnke said in a briefing posted on the department's Facebook page.Deputies are searching Merced and surrounding areas for the baby,...
Ohio Woman Charged with Murder After ‘Sickening’ and ‘Stunning’ Vehicular Homicide Outside Kroger Caught on Video
An Ohio woman has been indicted on numerous charges related to a vehicular attack that left one person dead and another injured. Taahviya Chapman, 24, stands accused of one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, and one count of endangering children, according to the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney. A bare-bones indictment obtained by Law&Crime recounts each of the seven charges.
ICN
Terre Haute man accused of raping another man
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. - A Terre Haute man was arrested after allegedly raping another man over the summer. Kevin J. Fallon, 68, was booked into the Vigo County Jail Monday around 3:45 p.m. He is charged with rape and battery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries
A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
Man and Dog Feared Dead for Days Found in Truck Outside PetSmart: Police
Indiana police have not yet made the man's identity public, and statistics show 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year.
Man arrested after reportedly throwing kitten into firepit
A man has been arrested after he reportedly threw a kitten into a firepit, leading to its death.
Ill. man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline before setting her mother on fire
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces charges after allegedly burning down a home that belonged to his girlfriend’s 69-year-old mother, resulting in her death. According to a news release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, on Sept. 22, Michael Sloan Jr. tried to kill his girlfriend, Courtney Tomlinson. He allegedly forced her to zip-tie her wrists and douse herself in gasoline as he threatened to kill her and held a knife to her throat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three people dead in apparent murder-suicide, Kentucky police say
Three people were fatally shot, including one from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky, state police said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County, according to a media release from state police. Officers found two gunshot...
2-year-old boy shoots himself in the head in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after he accidentally shot himself in the head Tuesday afternoon in Joliet.Joliet police said officers found the boy inside a home in the 300 block of South Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m., and immediately began performing life-saving measures.The boy was taken to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. He was later transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.Police said it appears the boy accidentally shot himself in the head after finding an unsecured handgun in a bedroom of the home.The boy's mother was at home at the time, and is cooperating with police.
70-year-old Kentucky man killed after driving all-terrain vehicle onto state highway
A 70-year-old Kentucky man was killed Monday night when he drove his all-terrain vehicle onto a state highway and was struck by an oncoming minivan, state troopers said. The accident happened at approximately 5:19 p.m. on Monday. Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers said the two-vehicle collision was on East...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
Extremely rare dog breed missing from St. Louis County found
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A frantic search is underway for an extremely rare dog. In late August, Tito’s newest owners Mason and Samantha Miller went to Ohio to pick him up. When they got home, the couple let Tito, an Otterhound, out in their backyard, but 15 minutes later the 115-pound dog was gone.
Thieves caught on video brazenly stealing catalytic converters in broad daylight in Avondale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thieves targeting catalytic converters appear to be getting more brazen – stealing the valuable car part in broad daylight.In the Avondale neighborhood this week, several men in masks used power tools to cut out catalytic converters - as people looked on and even scolded the thieves.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Thursday, it was all caught on video.Catalytic converter thefts are not new – they've been on the rise for some time. But even though this attack happened in broad daylight and neighbors tried to step in, the thieves were still successful anyway.Some Avondale neighbors ran into the...
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
Multiple vehicles involved in catastrophic crash in Western Springs; one confirmed dead
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. (CBS) -- At least six vehicles were involved in a crash in Western Springs late Thursday afternoon, and one person was confirmed dead.CBS 2's Kris Habermehl called it one of the worst crashes on a surface street that he has seen in as long time.The crash occurred on Ogden Avenue near Gilbert Avenue, close to Nazareth Academy.Habermehl reported at least three of six cars sustained catastrophic damage. One cluster of four wrecked and mangled cars was seen lying in the roadway with the heaviest damage, while two other cars were seen a little farther down the road.At least one car caught fire after the crash. Firefighters had to use a dry chemical to extinguish the fire.The Village of Western Springs confirmed Thursday evening that one person died in the crash. The victim was later identified as Joseph P. Mankiewicz, 44 of Chicago. Three other people were hospitalized, two in serious condition.It remained unclear late Thursday what caused the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Western Springs Police Department's Detective Division at 708-246-1800, extension 159 or 160.
St. Charles woman sentenced for $2.5M Missouri Medicaid fraud
A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in federal prison for her role in fraud schemes involving Missouri's Medicaid program and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Dog that was in carjacked vehicle in south suburbs found
A dog has been located after it was in a vehicle that was carjacked in south suburban Homewood just before 6 p.m. Friday. Police are still searching for the vehicle and the suspect.
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KFVS12
SEMO and SIU on the move
A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
Comments / 0