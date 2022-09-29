ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings

Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
JACKSON, MO
Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
POLITICS
SEMO and SIU on the move

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
COLLEGES
State
Illinois State
Bear cub hit by car in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A black bear cub was hit by a car in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Saturday, according to a post from nonprofit Appalachian Bear Rescue. “Last night, we received a call from Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico, about a bear cub hit by a vehicle on River Road at Elkmont Road,” the post read.
ACCIDENTS

