Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau
Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service
City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
Cape Girardeau police investigate Saturday shooting of juvenile
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a juvenile was shot on October 1. Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm Street at At 1:56 p.m. on Saturday for a shots fired call. While officers were on the way they were advised that someone...
Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting
Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
Supporters give to families of fallen Missouri troopers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to support the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday. The MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, mortgage payments, and other bills...
Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Southeast Missouri State University closed, classes canceled Wednesday due to city water issue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University has called off classes and closed all campuses for Tuesday, October 4 and Wednesday, October 5. The university said the closure includes main campus, River Campus, regional campuses and all other University-affiliated facilities. Events scheduled on campus are also canceled. The...
Saint Francis Healthcare System postpones elective procedures, surgeries
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Francis Healthcare System has postponed all elective procedures and surgeries due to the water main break and boil water order. According to a post on the healthcare system’s Facebook page on Tuesday, MRI imaging studies and lab studies are also postponed and being rescheduled.
All Cape Girardeau customers under boil water advisory; could lose water Tuesday after water main break
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A significant water main break in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 3 has led to at least half the city experiencing little to no water pressure. In a statement, the city now says the water plant has been shut down and all Cape Girardeau customers could lose water Tuesday morning.
