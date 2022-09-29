ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau boil water advisory: School closings

Carbondale Police say they have taken suspects into custody in connection with a deadly shooting on the 700 block of Lewis Lane on Monday afternoon. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Boil water advisory in Cape Girardeau following water main break.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

A large water main break has left much of the city of Cape under a boil water advisory. Low river levels lead to discovery of car in Mississippi River. Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. Irrigation services...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Water main break in Cape Girardeau

Suspects are in custody in connection with a deadly Carbondale shooting. Veterans to be welcomed home from Honor Flight at Marion airport. Veterans will be welcomed home from the Honor Flight at the Marion, Ill. airport. Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A suspect is in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape Girardeau County, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
City
Charleston, MO
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge repairs underway. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Repairs are underway on the Bill...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau firefighters: Ember from grill sparked grass fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An ember from a grill is to blame for a small grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, October 4. According to fire crews on the scene, someone at a home on Grandview Drive was grilling when an ember ignited some pine straw on the ground. It started a fire due to the dry conditions.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

City of Jackson customers asked to conserve water

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is asking their customers to conserve water. According to Kent Peetz, the Director of Public Works in Jackson, their water system is providing mutual aid to Cape Girardeau. Currently, crews are working to repair a significant water main break in Cape Giradeau,...
JACKSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Southern Illinois#Metropolis#Cape Girardeau Co
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau residents rush to buy bottled water

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’re looking for bottled water in Cape Girardeau, you may be out of luck. Several stores report it’s flying off of the shelves. One Food Giant employee told us they have been selling bottled water left and right. They said they received a pallet of water on Tuesday morning and customers were already buying it up.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Suspects in custody in connection with deadly Carbondale shooting

City leaders give an update on the water emergency in Cape Girardeau. Veterans to be welcomed home from Honor Flight at Marion airport. Veterans will be welcomed home from the Honor Flight at the Marion, Ill. airport. Paducah police investigating deadly stabbing. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A suspect is...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
UNION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Supporters give to families of fallen Missouri troopers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to support the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday. The MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, mortgage payments, and other bills...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau

It was the third day of the Cotton Carnival in Sikeston, Mo. The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy