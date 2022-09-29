ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caruthersville, MO

KFVS12

Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Man charged with attempted murder in Hickman

A man has been charged with attempted murder in Hickman. KYTN reports that Fulton County dispatch received calls of shots fired just before 12:30 Thursday afternoon, near sixth and seventh streets. According to a police report, a person said their car was hit by shots allegedly fired by 32-year-old Travis...
HICKMAN, KY
WREG

Man arrested after Covington shooting

UPDATE: Covington Police say Jordon Grant surrendered to detectives Monday. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with injury, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and tampering with evidence. Grant is being held without bond until he is arraigned on Tuesday. Police say the victim is […]
COVINGTON, TN
KFVS12

Shooting sends 1 to hospital, 2 arrested after police chase

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

2 men in custody, 1 person injured in Poplar Bluff shooting

A Gunshot victims is reportedly in stable but critical condition after a late night shooting in Poplar Bluff.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Arrest in Caruthersville Murder

A Florida couple is making use of their time while stranded in the bootheel. They are collecting items for those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River at the New Madrid boat ramp on Sunday, October 2. The vehicle sits in the river at the south side of a boat ramp at the New Madrid Riverfront. Low river levels in the Heartland led to the discovery in the Mississippi River over the weekend.
NEW MADRID, MO
KFVS12

Poplar Bluff police investigating burglary

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police posted a video on the department’s Facebook page showing what they say is a burglary at the East Side Discount Pharmacy. It happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27. The video shows the masked suspects walking around outside of the...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
kbsi23.com

1 injured, 2 arrested after shooting in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A man is injured after he was shot in the chest and two men were arrested late Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff. Aijalon Marshall, 18, and Lonnie Ruff II, 19, both of Poplar Bluff were arrested and taken to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for city of Bernie, Mo.

BERNIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Mayor James Tilmon, issued a no burn order for the city. This burn order will include all outdoor burning within the city limits, including farm fields. The announcement comes from the Bernie Police Department Facebook page, on October 3, at 9:22 a.m. The order will remain...
BERNIE, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Florida couple stranded in Sikeston collection donations

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Arrest made in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting; high school taking precautions at homecoming game

Watch headlines from The Breakfast Show TOO on 9/29. Caruthersville High School increasing security for homecoming game following deadly shooting. Caruthersville High School will increase security for its homecoming game following a deadly shooting near the stadium on Friday night, Sept. 23 after a football game. Lane closure following vehicle...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
KFVS12

One injured in gas truck explosion in Bloomfield

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
KFVS12

1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KFVS12

Reaction to Bloomfield semi truck explosion

BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area.
BLOOMFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Third day of Cotton Carnival

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30.
SIKESTON, MO

