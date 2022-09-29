Read full article on original website
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Seahawks win over Lions ends with final score that's never been seen before in NFL history
One of the craziest games of Week 4 was played in Detroit where the Seahawks won a wild shootout over the Lions. Not only did we see nearly 100 total points scored in the game, but we also witnessed NFL history: The two teams ended with a final score that's never been seen.
Giants' Marcus Johnson: Bumps up to Big Apple
Johnson was elevated to the Giants' active roster Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. With the Giants decimated at receiver, Johnson will get the elevation to act as pass-catching depth. The veteran undrafted free agent last played for the Titans in 2021, compiling nine receptions for 160 yards on 190 offensive snaps.
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Signing with Denver
The Broncos are signing Murray off the Saints' practice squad, Mike Klis of Denver 9News reports. Denver is bringing in Murray to help fill the void created by Javonte Williams' season-ending ACL tear. Murray will join a Broncos backfield that includes the fumble-prone Melvin Gordon (neck) and Mike Boone. Murray had reverted back to the Saints' practice squad after rushing for 57 yards and a touchdown Week 4 against the Vikings, making the 32-year-old running back available for any team to sign.
Titans' Bud Dupree: Exits against Indianapolis
Dupree (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Colts, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Dupree was activated ahead of Sunday's contest after sitting out with a hip injury in Week 3. The 29-year-old recorded one sack over 46 defensive snaps in Tennessee's season opener, and his absence will leave the team's pass-rushing corps especially short-handed with Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (neck) and Wyatt Ray (coach's decision) both inactive.
Geno Smith has highest completion rate after first four games: How Seahawks QB compares to Russell Wilson
Geno Smith is rewarding the Seattle Seahawks controversial decision to move on from Russell Wilson in a big way. Through four games, the Seahawks have the same record as Wilson's new team -- the Denver Broncos -- led by the excellent quarterback play of Smith. Smith leads the NFL with...
Falcons' Olamide Zaccheaus: Leads team with 55 receiving yards
Zaccheaus caught both of his targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns. Zaccheaus' first catch went for 13 yards on a third-and-eight play on the Falcons' first offensive drive, which ended with a 30-yard field goal. The slot receiver wasn't targeted again until the fourth quarter when he got open down the sideline for 42 yards, which set up the eventual game-winning 45-yard kick from Younghoe Koo. Zaccheaus continues to work as the No. 2 wideout behind Drake London, catching all 10 of his targets for 174 yards and a touchdown across four games, but his fantasy ceiling will be limited as long as London and second-year tight end Kyle Pitts are healthy.
Ben Roethlisberger is surprised Steelers have already made the quarterback switch to Kenny Pickett
Ben Roethlisberger was like every other Steelers fan who watched the drama that unfolded during their Week 4 game against the Jets. The former Steelers' quarterback, who took in the game from home, did not believe what he was hearing from CBS Sports sideline reporter A.J. Ross, who alluded to a quarterback switch possibly happening at the start of the second half.
Fantasy Football Week 5 Cut List: Here are the players you can drop for waiver-wire adds
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered -- check back here shortly. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Jets' Garrett Wilson: Quiet with Zach Wilson under center
Wilson caught two of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers. Quarterback Zach Wilson made his return from a knee injury and featured familiar targets Corey Davis (74 yards, one touchdown) and Elijah Moore (53 yards) over the rookie first-round pick. Wilson the receiver still made an impact by helping to set up the first of New York's two fourth-quarter touchdowns with a 35-yard catch, but he'll look to improve his chemistry with the other Wilson -- no relation -- in Week 5 against the Dolphins.
Jaguars' Foley Fatukasi: Will not return
Fatukasi (quadriceps) will not return Sunday against the Eagles, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL Jacksonville reports. Fatukasi did not record any stats before suffering the injury. In his absence, Adam Gotsis will continue to handle snaps on the edge.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5, 2022: Model says start Chris Olave, sit Najee Harris
The Las Vegas Raiders secured their first win of the season last week, scoring 32 points in a much-needed victory over the Denver Broncos. Running back Josh Jacobs recorded 28 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the win, but where will he land in the Week 5 Fantasy football rankings? Jacobs and the Raiders will now square off against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team that's giving up just 65.8 rushing yards per game this season, which ranks first in the NFL.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Posts big numbers in loss
Brady completed 39 of 52 pass attempts for 385 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-31 loss to the Chiefs. Tampa Bay fell behind big early, forcing offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to abandon the run game completely and rely solely on Brady's arm to climb back into the contest. It was a valiant effort from Tom Terrific and Co., but they ultimately fell short. It is worth noting that Brady appeared to be favoring his right shoulder after taking a big hit late in the first half. The 45-year-old didn't appear limited by the minor injury scare in the second half, so Brady's fantasy managers can take a sigh of relief heading into a Week 5 tilt against Atlanta.
Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Plays just one snap in loss
Okwuegbunam played one offensive snap and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. Okwuegbunam played 42 offensive snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Seahawks, but he's seen his snap count decrease in each of the past three games and hardly played at all in Week 4. Eric Saubert led the Broncos' tight end room with 41 offensive snaps against Las Vegas, while Eric Tomlinson (21) and Andrew Beck (12) both garnered solid roles as well. However, Saubert was the only tight end involved in the passing attack, catching one of two targets for 25 yards. Greg Dulcich, a rookie third-round pick, is on track to return from IR ahead of Week 5, so his presence will make Okwuegbunam's path back into the offensive game plan even more difficult.
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Modest showing in Week 4 win
Diggs secured four of six targets for 62 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. Diggs turned in a relatively quiet performance by his lofty standards, even though his reception, yardage and target totals all paced or co-led the Bills on the afternoon. The Ravens did a solid job containing Buffalo's normally potent air attack overall, so the lack of prolific numbers for Diggs wasn't exactly surprising. Despite the modest showing, Diggs still eclipsed the 60-yard mark for the fourth time in as many games this season, and he'll aim to boost his numbers back up across the board at the expense of the Steelers in a Week 5 home matchup.
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Could miss time
Chinn (hamstring) could be forced to miss time, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. Chinn sustained a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, and it's possible that he'll be unavailable for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the 49ers. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Sean Chandler and Marquise Blair are candidates to see increased roles if Chinn is sidelined.
Giants' Aaron Robinson: May not play this week
Robinson (knee) probably won't play Sunday against the Packers, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Robinson left Sunday's win over the Bears early with the injury. Although specific details are still unknown, it appears that whatever the issue is will take some time to heal. If Robinson is ultimately ruled out for Sunday's matchup, Fabian Moreau will likely draw the start at corner, opposite Adoree' Jackson.
Giants' Jaylon Smith: Signs deal to join active roster
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Smith had been elevated from the practice squad in prior weeks, but the Giants opted to use an open roster to officially sign the linebacker to the 53-man roster. Smith played in four games with the Giants last season, compiling 12 tackles and a pass deflection, but he's not expected to be anything more than linebacker depth on this current iteration of the team.
Bears' Cairo Santos: Returns to team
Santos (personal) has returned to the team, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Santos' personal situation is "all squared away," according to head coach Matt Eberflus, which Fishbain notes in his report. The veteran kicker should resume his role moving forward, which will send Michael Badgley to the practice squad, or possibly looking for a new opportunity elsewhere. Badgley filled in admirably, making all four of his field-goal attempts Sunday against the Texans. Santos will be back in action in Week 5 against the Vikings.
