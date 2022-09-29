Read full article on original website
Worksforaliving
5d ago
When people despise your music because it sucks please stop using the minority racism card.Get some talent and non rap material
Reply
8
Related
Man who had his job as a ‘period dignity officer’ axed after backlash reveals he will sue his former employer under Equality Act
The man who had his job as the UK's first ever 'period dignity officer' scrapped due to backlash will be pursuing legal action against the group that hired him. Jason Grant was appointed to the £36,000-a-year role to talk to women and girls about periods and the menopause by a Scottish college in August.
Teacher forced to go on leave after students monitored his behaviour with girls on ‘pedo database’
A teacher was placed on leave after a group of middle school students who thought him “creepy” kept a “pedo database” about his interaction with girls in their class.The teacher at the Rhode Island school is now on administrative leave and under investigation, according to The Boston Globe.Eight boys at Davisville Middle School in North Kingstown began keeping the log after the teacher allegedly gave the girls nicknames such as “sunshine” and “sweetheart” and asked them to dance for him.One boy, who is now 15, told The Globe that the group had tried reporting the situation but that the students had...
Woman Refuses to Keep Paying for Boyfriend's Bills
What does true equality look like in a relationship?. Modern day romantic relationships aren't always easy to figure out or navigate for a variety of reasons. Whether it's the complexity of the personalities working together, or trying to maneuver around societal and gender expectations, a lot of couples struggle with finding a comfortable equilibrium in today's society.
Christian street preacher, 41, who harassed a transgender woman calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' is given a community order and fined £715
A Christian preacher who harassed a transgender woman by repeatedly calling her a 'man in woman's clothing' has been sentenced to a community order and fined. David McConnell, 41, was preaching with a microphone in front of a small crowd in Leeds city centre when he made comments about 'adulterers, drunkards and homosexuals' in June last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her
Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Professional fakers are charging people up to $150 an hour to sit in their job interviews for them
Job candidates are hiring proxies to sit in job interviews for them — and some are paying up to $150 an hour for "professional" fake interviewees.
JOBS・
Black Salon Owner Blames Google After Video of a Racist Rant Led Social Media To Attack Wrong Business
Iris Mejia, the owner of the salon Beauty Bar Orlando, became the victim of social media backlash after a restaurant manager posited a video of an anti-Asian racist rant that went viral. NBC News reports Mejia whose salon is located near the King Cajun Crawfish restaurant in Orlando, where the...
Staff horrified after being sent payroll email with meme asking for very X-rated favour to get their wages
STAFF were left open-mouthed after a payroll email dropped into their inboxes with a meme asking for a very X-rated favour. The message from payroll told workers when their pay sheets needed to be submitted - but it was another detail that caught their attention. At the bottom of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teacher Refusing to Use Student's Chosen Pronouns Jailed for Ignoring Order
Teacher Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended after saying that using they/them pronouns for a transitional student was against his beliefs.
Black artist sues Manhattan hotel staff for calling him homeless in ‘traumatic’ case of racial profiling
A Black artist has accused a Manhattan hotel of subjecting him to racial profiling and verbal abuse while he was a guest there. In a complaint to the New York State Division of Human Rights filed on Monday, artist Kahlil Robert Irving said he was staying at New York’s High Line Hotel on 22 January when a manager and another member of the staff barged into his room and started abusing him, reported Hyperallergic, a publication that focuses on art and culture.“To state the obvious: As a twenty-nine year old Black man, it was highly traumatic to be confronted...
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'
A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
School system to change how it trains staff after settling lawsuit with transgender teacher who says she suffered abuse and harassment
The Prince George's County school system in Maryland will change how it trains staff and administrators after it settled a lawsuit with a transgender teacher who says she suffered years of abuse and harassment in the district.
AOL Corp
Black people are being falsely convicted of serious crimes at alarming rates, report finds
Black people in the U.S. are seven times more likely to be falsely convicted of a serious crime like murder than white people, according to a new report published Tuesday by the National Registry of Exonerations. The finding is based on an analysis of exonerations for serious crimes in the U.S. over the last four decades, which found that Black people make up less than 14% of the U.S. population but account for 53% of exonerations in the country.
msn.com
CBS News ripped for promoting study saying gender surgery for 14-year-olds 'improves' their lives
Conservative Twitter users were outraged by a recent CBS News article touting a study which claimed that transgender people between the ages of 14 and 24 have better lives after undergoing "top surgery." The article reported Tuesday, "The quality of life of young transmasculine people dramatically improves after receiving top...
Quitting Worker Praised for Calling HR Director's 'Get an Attorney' Bluff
The departing employee was told it was "industry standard" for those exiting the company to not receive their performance bonus—but he refused to accept that.
JOBS・
howafrica.com
Chinese Boss ‘Slashes’ Throat Of Ghanaian Employee
A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana. It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures...
Worker Causing 45 People to Walk Out After 'Good Boss' Was Fired Is Cheered
Several users on Reddit condemned the "discrimination" and hostile work environment" described by an LGBT employee.
BET
UN Human Rights Report Finds Racism Against People Of African Decent Is Rampant And Measures Are Needed To Dismantle It
A new report by the U.N. human rights office finds that systemic racism against people of African decent if deeply-rooted and urgent measures are needed to address and dismantle discriminatory systems. According to Voice of America, U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani says people of African descent in many countries...
Comments / 6