San Jose, CA

San Jose teacher arrested for allegedly having sexual communications with 14-year-old student

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE -- A 29-year-old Hoover Middle School teacher has been arrested for allegedly carrying on inappropriate sexual communications with a 14-year-old girl over social media.

San Jose police said Trae Devonte Owens was arrested at his home in Hollister on Sunday and had been booked into Santa Clara County jail.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 500 block of Dana Avenue on Sept. 23rd to investigate reports of an adult male having inappropriate sexual communications with a minor.

Owens allegedly contacted the 14-year-old victim using social media and had communications with her over a period of three weeks.

During the conversations, investigators said, Owens solicited inappropriate images from the girl and made arrangements to pick her up. He did pick up her up on at least one occasion and drove her to school.

Officers determined that the suspect was currently employed as a teacher at Hoover Middle School in San José, and the female victim is a student at Lincoln High School in San José.

The San José Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children/ Child Exploitation Detail Task Force obtained an arrest and search warrant for the suspect and his residence.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective O'Grady #4290 of the San Jose PD's ICAC/CED Unit at 4290@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 537-1381.

San Jose, Violent Crime, Hoover Middle School, Lincoln High School
San Francisco, CA
