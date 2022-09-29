Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rookie QB Kenny Pickett named Steelers' starter
Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, unseating Mitchell Trubisky atop the depth chart entering Week 5. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the move Tuesday on the heels of turning to Pickett in the second half of last week's loss to the New York Jets. The Steelers face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and are in their first season since 2004 without Ben Roethlisberger entrenched at...
Packers.com
Inbox: After all these years, Mason Crosby is still getting it done
Good morning, Mike and Wes. What did you think of Aaron Rodgers rocking the cutoff hoodie in his postgame press conference? I thought it was a witty nod to Bill Belichick's "style." Oddly, it seemed to go unnoticed by the assembled press. It didn't go unnoticed by me. It was...
NFL・
Packers.com
Fans reminded of free Packers Everywhere pep rallies in London
Packers fans who will be cheering on the team this week from London are reminded of several free Packers Everywhere pep rallies set for Oct. 6, 7 and 8 ahead of the team's first-ever regular season international matchup. The main festivities will take place at Belushi's Sports Bar (London Bridge...
Packers.com
Packers' preparation for London 'absolutely critical'
GREEN BAY – Head Coach Matt LaFleur isn't sharing how he plans to prepare the Packers for their first trip to London, but he's made significant adjustments to the team's normal routine, and he's taking every decision in that regard very seriously. "The approach you take, the preparation's going...
