New Restaurants To Check Out This Month In The Quad Cities
A new month means new spots to check out with friends and family in the Quad Cities. We are looking at a few spots in the QCA for the month of October. Sadly, a few closings were announced throughout the Quad Cities as well in late September and early October. We will take a quick look at those locations first.
City Of Rock Island Beings Asphalt Preservation Program, Road Closures Begin Wednesday
The City of Rock Island is getting ready to start its 2022 Asphalt Preservation Program on two city streets. While it will be nice to have newly paved roads, that does mean road closures will need to happen for work to be done as quickly as possible. The construction will begin Wednesday on two Rock Island streets and it should only last a few days.
Celebrate National Coffee With A Cop Day At Quad Cities & Clinton Hy-Vee Stores
This Wednesday will mark a special holiday that brings together local law enforcement agencies and the citizens they serve. National Coffee with a Cop is this Wednesday and the Quad Cities has a chance to participate, thanks to Quad Cities and Clinton Hy-Vee stores. Customers and residents are encouraged to come to their Hy-Vee store to talk with and hang out with police officers in the Quad Cities.
Get Plenty of BOOS in Downtown DeWitt This Saturday with Crawl-O-Ween
October is my favorite month of the year. The weather is finally perfect for wearing my favorite hoodie, the best movies readily available to watch, and I can day drink in a costume without anyone giving me a hard time! Its time to eat, drink, and be scary this Saturday, October 8th from 2-6 PM in Downtown DeWitt for their second annual Crawl-O-Ween.
‘Tis The Season: Toys For Tots Applications, Donations Now Open in Moline
If you know a kiddo who could use help getting a toy at Christmas or if you want to help a kid get a toy, you now have an outlet to do that in Moline. Toys for Tots is open for the season in Moline, at the old Kone building located at 1 Montgomery Drive.
Win Tickets To Iron Invasion This Week With US 104.9
Don't miss Iron Invasion this weekend! If you don't have your tickets yet, you can win them down below! Iron Invasion is an awesome 2-day event with so much going on! You can follow the event here. Iron Invasion is a fund raiser to help kids with congenital heart defects....
Davenport’s Dairy Freez Re-Opens Under New Ownership
The Dairy Freeze on Rockingham Road in Davenport is one of the areas most favorite places to gather with family. Originally a Tastee Freez, the drive-in style restaurant looks almost exactly as it did the day it opened in 1964. While it has, of course, changed owners and management a...
ourquadcities.com
Fire muster, lights and siren parade set for Sunday
The annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade will be noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the Village of East Davenport. Among the features will be fire demonstrations, food, Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire-safety house, vendors, and live music. The parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport.
Take A Trip To ‘Their Town’ At Davenport’s Mockingbird On Main
“Their Town” is now playing at The Mockingbird On Main in Downtown Davenport! The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this weekend. Inspired by Thorton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” “Their Town” presents life, marriage, and death in a small midwestern town. A day and a night go by as people just try to get by in the new century.
Top 10 Places To Get Coffee In The Quad Cities
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Coffee shops are like pizza joints in the Quad Cities, they are everywhere which is a great thing! If you're looking to celebrate National Coffee Day or to find a local place that gives you that morning pick-me-up, we have the 10 best coffee places you need to go to.
Don’t Miss The Fall Doggie Fest In Rock Island This Weekend
What's better than a cute fun event with your dog? A FREE cute fun event with your dog. Dogs and their owners are invited to a fun afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. This event takes place this weekend October 2nd at the Eleanor Wallace...
KWQC
Rollover crash on Locust Saturday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A rollover crash at Locust and Sturdevant Streets in Davenport caused traffic delays Saturday afternoon. According to police, no one was injured in the crash that happened at 2:28 p.m. Two cars were involved. One was traveling westbound on Locust and the other was crossing on Sturdevant Street and failed to yield, according to police.
UPDATE: Identities released in Sunday morning crash in East Moline
UPDATE, October 4, 12:15 p.m. According to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Elias E. Rocha, age 31 of East Moline, and Alexia B. DeWalsche, age 31 of East Moline, were killed in the crash. The incident is still considered an open and active investigation by the East Moline Police Department. EARLIER: Two people are […]
Man sentenced to 14 years in deadly John Deere Road crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Five months after a jury convicted him on all four counts brought against him, Armand Cannon has been sentenced to 14 years in the deadly 2019 John Deere Road crash that left Tammy Loos dead on her 51st birthday. Cannon, 27, appeared before a judge...
Have you seen this shoplifter?
Have you seen this person? Pawn Central in Rock Island is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting a guitar from the store. According to a post on their Facebook page, on September 22 someone took a Framus Phil X Vintage Sunburst guitar in like new condition with an MSRP of $999 from the store. […]
This Is The Pumpkin Capital Of Iowa
It's that time of the year again when many of us get ready for Halloween by picking up some pumpkins. Even those who aren't a fan of the holiday can still enjoy the season and get a pumpkin or two. If you live in Iowa and want to truly find...
aledotimesrecord.com
Vehicle abandoned after crashing into tree on North Kellogg Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A vehicle crashed into a tree and was abandoned in northeastern Galesburg Sunday night, according to a police report. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Kellogg Street at 9:17 p.m., where a silver, 2008 Dodge Caravan had crashed into a tree in someone’s yard. Airbags had been deployed and the vehicle suffered heavy damage, but no one was with the vehicle. No witnesses reported seeing the crash, but one witness reported seeing a man running away from the scene following the crash.
ourquadcities.com
Special Operations Unit: Suspect sold, used meth at residence
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he told law enforcement agents he used and sold meth at his home. Michael Pauli faces charges of controlled substance violation, gathering where controlled substances are used and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Aug....
Win Tickets To The Gun and Knife Show With US 104.9
Growing up my dad and grandpa would bring me to so many great events. I remember going to "Pheasants Forever" dinners, and the JAKES program dinners (that one was fun since my name was Jake.) but a big highlight was the gun and knife shows they would take me to as I got older.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
