Consumers in the United States are shrugging off concerns about high inflation and interest rate hikes and continuing to spend, the National Retail Federation said Monday. Despite lower consumer confidence, spending held up better than expected in August as overall retail sales reported by the U.S. Census Bureau grew 0.3% from July and 9.1% compared to last year. While year-over-year increases in retail sales are not as dramatic as the double-digit growth seen most of last year and into early 2022, the new data shows spending continues to grow.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO