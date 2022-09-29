Read full article on original website
Marlink strengthens its presence in Greece with the acquisition of Hellenic Radio Services
Marlink, the smart network solutions company, has completed the acquisition of the satellite communications business of Hellenic Radio Services (HRS). Following years of successful organic growth via its Piraeus-based subsidiary Marlink CG, this acquisition strengthens significantly Marlink’s position and footprint in the strategic Greek market and enables the company to further expand its service and support operations to meet the growing requirements of Greek shipowners.
ABB Decoded podcast: Technologies for greener shipping
In the latest ABB Decoded podcast, Eero Lehtovaara, Head of Regulatory and Public Affairs, ABB Marine & Ports, discusses multiple options to make shipping more sustainable. Long time captain Lehtovaara shares his insights on how digitalization and automation can support shipping to become cleaner, safer and more predictable. Podcast explores...
Samskip adds Value Maritime CO2 capture to decarbonisation strategy
Samskip is making carbon capture a key part of its integrated plan for decarbonising shipping, after choosing the Value Maritime ‘Filtree’ gas cleaning solution for the container ships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavour. For ships running on conventional marine fuels, the Filtree system captures 30% or more of...
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
UK’s New Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses Unlikely to Boost Supply for Years
The UK will soon offer new licenses to explore areas of its seabed for oil and gas, but even if the drilling is successful it probably won’t boost supplies for at least a decade. It’s an unhelpful timeline for British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whose plan to tackle the...
Sweden Sends Ship to Inspect Nord Stream Pipelines
STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Oct 3 (Reuters) – Sweden sent a diving vessel on Monday to the site of Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that ruptured last week following blasts in the area, to probe an incident that has added new tension to Europe’s energy crisis. Europe is investigating...
China Boosts VLSFO Marine Fuel Exports
China has issued its biggest fuel-export quota this year which will allow a lot more VLSFO marine grade fuel to reach the market. By Florence Tan and Muyu Xu (Reuters) – China has set the size of its latest batch of oil products export quotas for 2022 at about 15 million tonnes, trade sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a shift in fuel export policy as Beijing seeks ways to boost trade.
Inflation Concerns and High Interest Rates Haven’t Stopped U.S. Consumers from Spending
Consumers in the United States are shrugging off concerns about high inflation and interest rate hikes and continuing to spend, the National Retail Federation said Monday. Despite lower consumer confidence, spending held up better than expected in August as overall retail sales reported by the U.S. Census Bureau grew 0.3% from July and 9.1% compared to last year. While year-over-year increases in retail sales are not as dramatic as the double-digit growth seen most of last year and into early 2022, the new data shows spending continues to grow.
Europe Bolsters Maritime Security After Pipeline Explosion
By Kari Lundgren (Bloomberg) Norway’s armed forces stepped up patrols of the country’s energy facilities and NATO allies rushed to offer help, as the sabotage of key gas pipelines raised the stakes in Europe’s energy conflict with Russia. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said Norway has accepted...
Global shipping companies recognized for reducing speeds off California coast to protect blue whales and blue skies
MSC, Swire Shipping merit top “Whale Tail” award. Shipping companies received awards for reducing speeds in the 2021 “Protecting Blue Whales & Blue Skies” program. Eighteen shipping companies participated, transiting at 10 knots or less in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Southern California region. The program’s Southern California region extends from Point Arguello (in Santa Barbara County) to waters near Dana Point (by the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach).
