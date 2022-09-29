The mid-range Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have just been unveiled, but while they carry mid-range prices, some of their specs are very much at the top end. Starting with the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the highlight of this phone is undoubtedly its 200MP primary camera, which is a megapixel count almost no other phone can match – though the China-only Moto X30 Pro got there first (now available in other regions as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra).

