Electronics

TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Watch is a budget smartwatch with 10-day long battery life

Smartphone maker OnePlus has been gradually extending the ecosystem of products under its Nord lineup. The OnePlus Nord Watch is the newest product addition and the second smartwatch from the brand after the OnePlus Watch launched early last year. In line with the philosophy of Nord products by OnePlus, the...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at Amazon ahead of Pixel 7 launch

Amazon has just dropped the Google Pixel 6a, which was already discounted, down to just $349 (opens in new tab) today – a full $150 off the original retail price. This deal beats the previous record by $50 and makes this latest mid-range flagship from Google a tempting choice if you want a powerful Android device without breaking the bank.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best iPad Air deals in October 2022

If you're looking for the best iPad Air deals, you're in luck. As one of the most popular tablets around, there are frequent discounts on both the iPad Air (2022) and iPad Air (2020). These vary from fairly modest to reasonably pricey depending on the time of year and sometimes the mood of the retailer. Even the color choice you make can affect the discount you see.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Xiaomi 12T series announced with masses of megapixels and 120W charging

The mid-range Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have just been unveiled, but while they carry mid-range prices, some of their specs are very much at the top end. Starting with the Xiaomi 12T Pro, the highlight of this phone is undoubtedly its 200MP primary camera, which is a megapixel count almost no other phone can match – though the China-only Moto X30 Pro got there first (now available in other regions as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Save 60% with our exclusive discount on this Trend Micro's PC cleaner

Are you wondering why your PC performances are lacking lately? This might be because your storage is filled with unwanted files and unused applications slowing down your operating system. It's really easy to download a document or a new app and then forget about it. We know, managing your PC...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Piriform Recuva 2022 review

Recuva has effective and straightforward photo recovery in both free and affordable products, but it misses out on advanced features and isn’t suitable for businesses. Recuva (opens in new tab) is one of the most popular and venerable photo-recovery apps around, and it’s made by Piriform. That same company produces respected system tools like CCleaner and Defraggler, so you know you’re in safe hands.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 review

The Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144 arrived at my Brooklyn apartment in what can only be described as a roadie crate. The black panels and metal trim shipping box was emblazoned with a white Corsair logo, and it measures about five feet diagonal, sitting in the corner of my studio, never out of sight, nor out of mind. And yet, I will still miss this gaming monitor when I send it back after this review.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

How to download your Google Stadia save data to a PC

Download your Stadia game save data from Google Takeout. Move the save data into the PC game's save data folder. As you've probably heard by now Google Stadia is shutting down on January 18, 2023. From January 19 onwards all of your Google Stadia games will be inaccessible and your...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Razer Enki review

The Razer Enki is a higher-end option among gaming chairs, but what you get for the money is solid construction, incredible comfort, beautiful design, and much needed lumbar support for your most intense gaming sessions. If you’re a gamer who can spend hours raiding or promising yourself just one more match, you will be more than satisfied with the investment.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Disk Drill 2022 review

Disk Drill has an impressive array of features for advanced photo recovery and backup across Windows, macOS and smartphones, but it’s not the most affordable option. Unusually, Disk Drill (opens in new tab) is a photo restoration tool that made its debut on macOS before making a move across to Windows – is more common for successful software to make the trip in the opposite direction.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Dualit Cafe Plus review

The Dualit Café Plus Capsule Machine is a slimline coffee maker designed to work with Nespresso Original capsules, although Dualit makes its own brand of compatible capsules, too. It’s a simple coffee machine that pours espresso and lungo coffees, as well as tea. If you want to heat and froth milk, there’s a standalone milk frother available to purchase separately. On test it delivered mess-free coffee in seconds, proving itself a good choice for those who value convenience.
LIFESTYLE
TechRadar

Corsair K100 Air Wireless review

The Corsair K100 Air Wireless might have just blown away the likes of the Logitech G915 and Razer Deathstalker V2 Pro, which is saying a lot, and for not much more in price. This gaming keyboard is thinner, faster, better to type on, and comes with a lot more features.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Screencast-O-Matic free screen recorder review

Screencast-O-Matic’s Screen Recorder is an interesting tool as it offers a lot for free: you can easily record your screen, webcam or both with just a few clicks, and apply callouts live, as you perform your talk. The editing is extremely minimal, mind. However, most of this could well suit the casual user, and if you do need more tools, you’ll find they’re but a subscription tier away. Definitely worth checking out.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

LG’s 27-inch OLED monitor could debut at CES 2023

LG is reportedly eyeing an early 2023 release for a 27-inch OLED monitor. Sources recently told Korean newspaper Hankooki (opens in new tab) that LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, expects to begin producing 27-inch and 32-inch OLED panels by the end of 2022, with the former set to be ready as soon as November.
ELECTRONICS

