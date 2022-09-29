Liz Truss wrongly claims 'no-one' will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills
Liz Truss has wrongly claimed that “nobody” will pay more than £2,500 in energy bills from 1 October.
During a morning broadcast round today, 29 September, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Leeds that the maximum amount households will pay is £2,500 under the Energy Price Guarantee.
Ms Truss also made these claims during a CNN interview.
The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said that £2,500 is an “expected annual energy cost for a 3 bedroom household.”
Bills could be more or less depending on how much energy a household uses.
