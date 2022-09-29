Read full article on original website
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
What's Leaving Netflix in October 2022
Just as a new month brings new titles to Netflix, it also means that some titles will have to depart the service and that's exactly the case this October. Perhaps the most noteworthy titles bidding farewell are the fan-favorite Emmy-winning comedy series Schitt's Creek which will be migrating over to Hulu the day after, and the Eli Roth-produced series Hemlock Grove one of the streamer's very first original shows, that starred Bill Skarsgård a few years before he came a household name by playing a certain evil clown. All nine seasons of the beloved anime Naruto will also be leaving Netflix at the end of the month. Other major titles leaving the service include the steamy YA romance After, the Oscar-winning drama 8 Mile starring Eminem, and comedy favorites like Miss Congeniality, Friday, Bridget Jones's Diary, and Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Netflix: 10 Most Emmy-Awarded Original Shows, Ranked
The Primetime Emmy Awards are handed out annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in recognition of the very best in American primetime television programming. And in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a Primetime Emmy Award when House of Cards scored nine nominations and won three.
From 'NOPE' to 'Decesion to Leave': 7 of the Best Movies of 2022 in the Running for the Oscars
A few months from now, many film lovers will be exhausted by the awards season gossip ahead of the 95th Oscars ceremony on March 12, 2023. Luckily, that is not yet the case - awards season is just getting started, and many films are now establishing their Oscar hopes. Although many exciting new movies are coming in the months before 2022 closes out, multiple films have already confirmed their chances with Academy voters.
Cult Classics Galore and More: 10 Best Movies of the 1980s According to IMDb
The '80s were, to say the least, an interesting time. Pop culture expanded and matured, new and iconic technology was introduced, and the visual aesthetic of it all—from clothes to hairstyles—was wild. As one would expect, it was also a hell of a decade for cinema. These 10...
‘Emancipation’ Trailer Reveals Will Smith's Harrowing Journey Toward Freedom
Today Apple TV+ has announced a release date and released several pieces of media, including a trailer, for its upcoming period drama, Emancipation. The Will Smith led and produced flick will mark the actor’s return to the world of feature films following his Academy Award-winning turn as tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams’ father in King Richard. Helmed by Training Day and The Equalizer director Antoine Fuqua, the movie, which is based on a true story, will take place during the Civil War and will focus on an escaped enslaved man named Peter (Smith).
'Firefly Lane' to End With Season 2 on Netflix
Netflix has announced that Firefly Lane will not be renewed for future seasons, and that the upcoming second season will be the series’ last. The reason behind the decision to end the series still remains unknown, but the highly-anticipated season 2 is set to premiere on December 2, 2022.
'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in Sony's Musical Comedy?
When you hear Shawn Mendes voicing an anthropomorphic crocodile, it sounds adorable, cute, and fun, but not surprising. But when you hear Javier Bardem playing the character of a showman and the owner of the said crocodile, it is certain to leave you in awe. From grungy and serious characters to a comedic role, it’s definitely a complete turnaround for the No Country for Old Men star. But that’s one of the most exciting things about Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film features a very interesting cast, (which we’ll get to soon enough) and is a much-awaited family movie of fall 2022.
'Amsterdam' Review: David O. Russell's Latest Film Is a Star-Studded Disaster
For a film ostensibly about the power of kindness, David O. Russell’s Amsterdam sure is damn cruel to its audience. Running at a punishing two-plus hours with a star-studded yet sleepy cast of typically strong actors, it is a slog of epic proportions that utterly wastes the talents of all involved. Completely lacking in cleverness and without any sense of direction, it is a cinematic drought of entertainment that only has any intrigue in how baffling an artifact it remains. It may not be the worst movie of the year, but it is certainly the most annoying.
'Double Down South' Trailer Shows Lili Simmons as a Keno Savant [Exclusive]
Lili Simmons (Banshee) is taking on the world of keno pool gambling in Academy Award winner Tom Schulman's (Dead Poets Society) latest film Double Down South. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film ahead of its premiere at the Newport Beach Film Festival next month, which shows Simmons' character Diana rising through the world of keno only to get involved with some dangerous people. She found someone to take her under their wing in the keno veteran Nick (Kim Coates) but when they look to take on the world champion, things get dicier than either ever imagined.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' IMAX Poster Spotlights Star Studded Cast
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is Marvel Studios’ most anticipated feature to come out this year. It’s predecessor 2018’s Black Panther has been a milestone in the superhero genre for its representation and allegories, the upcoming feature helmed by director Ryan Coogler will expand on Wakanda’s history and the legacy of its king. In a new IMAX poster revealed by the studio, fans come face to face with the glory of the afro-futurist kingdom as Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) is seen sitting on the throne that once her husband and then her son sat on. Around her, we see our heroes M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o).
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks In The MCU
Whether it is a superhero blockbuster or silent cinema, films and shows play around with characters that can break the fourth wall and directly talk to the audience. The most recent addition to this category is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s titular character, Jennifer Walters a.k.a She-Hulk. It is nothing...
Nicole Kidman's Iconic AMC Ad Becomes a Cult in New 'SNL' Sketch
Heartbreak really does feel good in a place like AMC. And that's because Nicole Kidman told us it does. By now if you've been to an AMC theater, you've seen the ad that has taken over all movie lovers. It features Kidman walking in the rain to the movies and talking about how much she loves going to see characters take on the biggest screen and it has, in some places, become something of a tradition to salute the ad or to applaud it when it comes on. (At least, that's what we do in New York City). And now Saturday Night Live has taken the time to make fun of just how much we all love it.
New 'Banshees of Inisherin' Trailer Celebrates Martin McDonagh's Acclaimed 'In Bruges' Reunion
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson proved to be quite the great oddball pairing when they frontlined 2007's In Bruges, written and directed by Martin McDonagh, in a magnificent feature filmmaking debut. Balancing pitch-black humor with swift violence and underlying pathos, the dark comedy remains one of the best first films of the early 21st century. This year, McDonagh has returned home, and he's blessed with the returning company of Farrell and Gleeson, with The Banshees of Inisherin, based on his play, The Banshees of Inisheer. As the film's new trailer showcases, The Banshees of Inisherin is already proving to be a critical hit in the film festival circuits, and there's a good chance that McDonagh will find returning award season favors with his fourth feature, particularly with his celebrated lead stars.
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds Is Just as Excited for Hugh Jackman's Return as You Are
Its been an exciting couple of weeks for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the recent D23 rolling around with a host of announcements. In the aftermath of the event, however, we got the most exciting news from everyone's favorite Merc with a mouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). Firstly, the gun-slinging anti-hero announced a release date for Deadpool 3 before the big reveal Hugh Jackman will be joining Reynolds in the new film while reprising his role as the iconic titanium-clawed Wolverine.
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington & David O. Russell on Making 'Amsterdam'
Written and directed by David O. Russell and inspired by historical facts, Amsterdam follows best friends Dr. Burt Berendsen (Christian Bale) and attorney Harold Woodman (John David Washington) who, along with an unusually artistic nurse named Valerie Voze (Margot Robbie), find themselves on an adventure in the 1930s that leads to them being at the center of a murder investigation. The film also stars Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Alessandro Nivola, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Zoe Saldaña, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Taylor Swift.
'The Others': A Different Take on the Haunted House Flick
Haunted house flicks are prolific. From the age of classical Hollywood (Robert Wise's The Haunting) through to schlocky-yet-underrated '70s yarns such as The Amityville Horror, franchise fan favorite The Conjuring to more cerebral fare like The Shining and The Haunting of Hill House, the ghost story is a tireless movie-making springboard. It's a genre that continues to get significant mileage out of a typically fairly straightforward concept. Unsuspecting tenants become aware of, or inadvertently stir up, vengeful, restless (and oftentimes malignant) spirits who dish out an almighty bedeviling. A lot of the time, spirited film-goers can foresee the signs, read the harbingers.
New 'Prey for the Devil' Featurette Spotlight's Horror's First Female Exorcist [Exclusive]
All too often in horror movies specifically themed around exorcism, the female characters in the film either fall to the sidelines or they're the person being possessed. Outside of Vera Farmiga's Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring films, women are rarely the ones performing an exorcism in a horror movie. And while that's not to say that women don't hold an impressive amount of power in the horror genre, it simply goes to set Prey for the Devil apart from its predecessors.
Office Party: 10 of Our Favorite Halloween Costumes from 'The Office'
It's that time of the year when we relive our favorite Halloween episodes from our comfort shows. The Office still maintains its status as one of the best comedy series to air. Its holiday episodes are no different. Years after the series concluded, loyal fans continue to rewatch the shenanigans surrounding Dunder Mifflin's office parties. It's the Halloween season again, meaning fans will dress up as their favorite salesmen, accountants, and regional manager from the show in their best and worse moments.
