Valerie Bertinelli Settles Nasty Divorce & Spousal Support Battle With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale
After months of arguments, Valerie Bertinelli has privately settled her divorce from bitter ex Tom Vitale. According to documents obtained by Radar, things came to a conclusion this week, though neither of them were present in the court room when the case was settled with judge Hank Goldberg.As OK! previously reported, the Hot in Cleveland alum, 62, filed for separation in November 2021 and requested Vitale to not receive spousal support, citing their prenup. However, he challenged the "validity" of the prenuptial agreement and asked for $50,000 per month in addition to $200,00 for his legal fees.His legal team claimed...
Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage
House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter
Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Shania Twain opened up about her career and life. Here's what she said about her ex-husband and how she found out he was cheating.
‘Wonderful’: Sylvester Stallone posts photograph showing him holding hands with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester Stallone has shared a photograph of himself holding hands with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, just weeks after she filed for divorce. Taking to Instagram on Monday (19 September), the Rocky actor posted a photograph of the pair ‘s backs as they walked across a green field. Stallone was...
TVOvermind
Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement
When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’
Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
Woman who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of molestation reportedly withdraws lawsuit
One of the two people who accused Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child molestation have reportedly withdrawn their lawsuit against the stars, TMZ is reporting. The celebrity comics were accused of hiring two then-children to appear in a past Funny or Die sketch called Through a Pedophile's Eyes. The...
See Where Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son Kyle Chrisley Is Today After ‘Chrisley Knows Best’
A long journey. Todd Chrisley and his oldest son, Kyle Chrisley, are no longer estranged, and their relationship has weathered many ups and downs. The Chrisley Knows Best star reconciled with his father in 2019 amid the reality...
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
A trying time. After Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of committing tax fraud in their $30 million lawsuit, they’ve been vocal about how they feel about the outcome. “It has been a whirlwind,” the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch said while breaking his silence on the matter during a June 17, 2022, episode of his […]
Nicolas Cage's Son Weston Coppola Makes Rare Outing With Mystery Blonde Woman
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired...
Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97
Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
ETOnline.com
How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn Is Celebrating Her Sweet 16 (Exclusive)
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Husband Files For Divorce
Court documents said the marriage to the Republican congresswoman was "irretrievably broken.”
Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
Jennifer Flavin Is 'Much Happier' With Husband Sylvester Stallone After Reconciliation, Spills Source
Despite a very public bump in the road, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear to be navigating married life together again. One month after the model filed for divorce from the Rocky star, the couple decided to give their 25-year-long marriage one more go, news that made headlines on Friday, September 23.
Nick Cannon ‘to pay nearly $3M a year in child support’ & two baby mamas will rake in thousands more than the rest
NICK Cannon will soon pay nearly $3 million a year in child support- and two baby mamas will make thousands more than the others, a legal expert has told The U.S. Sun. Nick, 41, just shocked fans by welcoming his ninth child, daughter Onyx Ice, with his sixth baby mama, model LaNisha Cole, 40.
Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death
In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
