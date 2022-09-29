ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Settles Nasty Divorce & Spousal Support Battle With Ex-Husband Tom Vitale

After months of arguments, Valerie Bertinelli has privately settled her divorce from bitter ex Tom Vitale. According to documents obtained by Radar, things came to a conclusion this week, though neither of them were present in the court room when the case was settled with judge Hank Goldberg.As OK! previously reported, the Hot in Cleveland alum, 62, filed for separation in November 2021 and requested Vitale to not receive spousal support, citing their prenup. However, he challenged the "validity" of the prenuptial agreement and asked for $50,000 per month in addition to $200,00 for his legal fees.His legal team claimed...
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
TVOvermind

Valerie Bertinelli’s Husband is Asking Court to Invalidate Prenuptial Agreement

When Valerie Bertinelli’s husband married her, he thought he was going into this wedding for life. In fact, so did Bertinelli. She thought that marrying her husband meant she was looking at a lifetime of love and happiness, but it seems things did not go as planned. In fact, she thought that twice. The lovely actress has been married two times, and neither of her marriages worked out. The thing about Valerie Bertinelli’s husbands, though, is that they do last a long time in Hollywood years. Let’s take a look at her marriages, her legal separation in 2021, and the impending divorce and spousal support issues Valerie Bertinelli’s husband is asking for.
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Down Why She and Husband Travis Barker ‘Stopped’ Their IVF Journey: ‘It Was A Lot’

Taking a pause. Kourtney Kardashian opened up about her plans to have a baby with husband Travis Barker — and how IVF is currently factoring into the decision. “We started an IVF journey, but I stopped. It was a lot. I took a break to just focus on our wedding and getting married,” Kardashian, 43, explained to WSJ. Magazine on Monday, September 12.
Entertainment
Society
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio’s Possible Romance Is ‘Upsetting’ For Zayn Malik

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid‘s potential relationship is not sitting well with Zayn Malik, Gigi’s ex-boyfriend of six years and the father to their one daughter, Khai, who was born in Sept. 2020. “Zayn still has hopes of reuniting with Gigi, they’re on good terms right now for their daughter’s sake but he’s made it clear he would love another chance with her so all of this news about her and Leo has been upsetting for him,” a source close to the former One Direction star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Gigi is doing her best to manage it all, but it’s definitely stirring up drama on Zayn’s side that she’s having to deal with.”
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche Opened Up About ‘Odd’ Ellen DeGeneres Romance In Memoir Written Before Her Death

In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
