Study eyes US cooperation with Pakistan amid China rise
The United States needs to keep engaging Pakistan despite lingering distrust over Afghanistan, with investment and climate cooperation key to reducing the South Asian nation's growing reliance on China, a study group recommended Tuesday. Instead, the United States can "help build Pakistan's capacity for transparency and compliance" on Chinese loans and can reduce reliance on China by encouraging investment by US companies and others, it said.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russian maps appear to show rapid withdrawals in east and south; US promises more weapons to Kyiv – live
Russian maps appear to show Putin’s forces pulling back under pressure from Ukrainian forces; Joe Biden offer $625 million in new security assistance
Feds warn of efforts to sway US voters
WASHINGTON — Federal officials warned that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing's interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated Press, says China is probably seeking to...
Testing trouble adds to disorder in Uganda's Ebola response
MUBENDE, Uganda — The nurse wanted the toddler with a high fever transferred at once from a private clinic in Uganda to a public hospital even though the child tested positive for malaria amid an Ebola outbreak that has rattled health workers. But the clinic's owner wasn't convinced as...
AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. He declared that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.
