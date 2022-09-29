Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the Vanished
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Related
Cross Principal Bolts After 5 Weeks Of Classes
Newly instated Wilbur Cross High School Principal John Tarka announced he is leaving his role as leader five weeks into the academic year. In an email addressing the Cross community, Tarka wrote that his last day will be Oct. 14. Tarka was appointed to the leadership role this summer. “Writing...
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
Register Citizen
Off-duty Newington police officer, 49, and former North Haven teacher dies suddenly, officials say
NEWINGTON — Alan Tancreti, an officer with the Newington Police Department and a former assistant coach of North Haven High School’s varsity hockey team, died suddenly Saturday, officials said. Police reported that Tancreti, 49, suffered an “unexpected medical emergency” while at home on Saturday, but said they did...
Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange
ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The direct effect on Connecticut-related jobs was unclear Monday. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
2 teens arrested for spreading 'threatening' video around Somers High School
SOMERS, Conn — Two students were arrested after being involved in making and distributing a "threatening" video with racial slurs around Somers High School, according to Connecticut State Police. State police troopers and the school's resource officer responded to Somers High School on Monday for a reported threatening video...
nerej.com
Reese Commercial sells Triple A Diner in East Hartford for $842,500 to Rian Realty Trust
East Hartford, CT Reese Commercial completed the $842,500 sale of Triple A Diner located at 1209 Main St. Dale Reese, CCIM, managing director of Reese Commercial represented Krisfir Inc., Peppas LLC and Kritman LLC, the sellers. The Triple A Diner was founded in 1956 and has been in its current building since 1967. The 5,500 s/f diner with 5,500 s/f basement was sold by the second generation of the two founding families who started the diner. Triple A Diner is an iconic restaurant establishment located on the northern end of Main St. Having operated for over 55 years, it has served several generations and it is currently only on its third restaurant operator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Somers student charged in racist video; more charges pending
SOMERS — State Police have charged a Somers High School student with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening in connection with a racist video that has been circulated through social media, with charges pending for a second student. School officials and police began investigating the origin of the...
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven
Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
zip06.com
Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death
A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car smashes into News8 New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
recordpatriot.com
No injuries reported in Hartford fire
HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
State police cruiser strikes utility pole in Ellington
ELLINGTON — A state police cruiser struck a utility pole on Pinney Street this afternoon. State police said that there were no injuries as a result from the crash, and that there was minor damage to the utility pole. The road is closed so crews can fix the pole,...
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Rollover On River Road
2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
milfordmirror.com
Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash
GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
Comments / 0