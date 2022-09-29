ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CT

Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
WTNH

Many upset over removal of landmark sign in Orange

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A sign that had been a landmark in the town of Orange for decades is now trash in a dumpster. Taking down the “Firelite Shopping Center” sign was part of a construction project that was approved months ago, but the removal still came as a shock to many. A building that […]
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report. A Stanley Black & Decker spokesperson could not be reached immediately Monday for comment on the Wall Street Journal report. The direct effect on Connecticut-related jobs was unclear Monday. The company, which has a new CEO at the helm, is scheduled to discuss its third-quarter results in late October.
kiiky.com

10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023

If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
nerej.com

Reese Commercial sells Triple A Diner in East Hartford for $842,500 to Rian Realty Trust

East Hartford, CT Reese Commercial completed the $842,500 sale of Triple A Diner located at 1209 Main St. Dale Reese, CCIM, managing director of Reese Commercial represented Krisfir Inc., Peppas LLC and Kritman LLC, the sellers. The Triple A Diner was founded in 1956 and has been in its current building since 1967. The 5,500 s/f diner with 5,500 s/f basement was sold by the second generation of the two founding families who started the diner. Triple A Diner is an iconic restaurant establishment located on the northern end of Main St. Having operated for over 55 years, it has served several generations and it is currently only on its third restaurant operator.
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
zip06.com

Manslaughter Charge in Branford Overdose Death

A New Haven man has been charged with manslaughter, for his involvement in the August, 2021 drug overdose death of a Branford resident, according to information shared by Branford Police Department (BPD) on Wednesday, Sept. 28. On Sept. 28, Branford police arrested Shawn Plaza, 35, of New Haven, on a...
WTNH

Car smashes into News8 New Haven building

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are investigating a car that crashed into News8/WTNH’s own building in New Haven Sunday morning. At around 4 a.m. a car smashed into the corner of State and Elm streets. After taking down a “One Way” sign and a pedestrian traffic signal, the car smashed into one of […]
recordpatriot.com

No injuries reported in Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Rollover On River Road

2022-10-02@9:38pm–#Shelton CT– A rollover accident on River Road between Rocky Rest and Murphy’s Lane. Sounds like a van on its side, firefighters helped extricate the person.
milfordmirror.com

Glastonbury, Colchester high school students mourned after fatal crash

GLASTONBURY — Two school systems are mourning the loss of high school students after a weekend crash. Glastonbury High School is remembering Gordon “Mac” Southby, 18, who was riding a motorcycle that collided with an SUV on Hebron Avenue Sunday evening. And Bacon Academy in Colchester is...
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford Capitol Avenue shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after one man was injured in a shooting on Capitol Avenue in Hartford on Friday. The Hartford Police Department responded to 1046 Capitol Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and found a man in his thirties who was shot. While his injuries were non-life-threatening, he was transported to an area […]
