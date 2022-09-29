I'm sure the record profits for the last 20 years can more than pay for 2 people on the train that actually do something compared to 52 managers that leach off the profits
So, if there is a stuck brake shoe and the only person is in the cab, the engineer will have to walk the train, find the troubled axle and fix the problem while leaving the locomotive unattended to? Stupid idea. These executives must have never worked in the yard before to make this a point? 2 person crew is a must.
If one person is operating a train then there needs to be a another for safety reasons alone. Accidents happen in any industry and safety should be a priority. As with long haul trucking there needs to be restrictions on the number of hours a rail worker can be allowed to work.Fatigue is another safety issue that I think is being overlooked.
