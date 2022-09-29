It’s like risotto, but without all the stirring and stove babysitting. You love risotto but can’t deal with all the babysitting. We have a solution: Swap the rice for orzo and make this recipe for orzotto with winter squash and rosemary instead. Thanks to the starchy pasta, it has all the creamy texture with almost no stirring or stove-watching required. We used honeynut squash because it’s adorably mini, but any variety (like butternut, kabocha or delicata) would work. Browning the butter as you cook the aromatics adds depth of flavor and brings out the nuttiness in the squash.

RECIPES ・ 20 HOURS AGO