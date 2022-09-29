ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4d ago

And like the Bears, Northwestern should probably focus on winning games first instead of building new stadiums.

Pat McCarthy
4d ago

Perhaps a University that is among the top 20 Academically in the nation, should not be spending $800 Million on for lack of a better term, a Football Stadium. Why are College Costs so High, why do so many people have so much College Debt, that President Biden can basically use his Executive Powers to cancel their Debt in exchange for Votes in the 1st place.

NBC Chicago

Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season

As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
WGN News

Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune

Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
wgnradio.com

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout

The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
All About Chicago

Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?

Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
fox32chicago.com

Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.

CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
