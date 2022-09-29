Read full article on original website
AP_000960.0062e9bcc7534300aa9db804eb97450a.1152
4d ago
And like the Bears, Northwestern should probably focus on winning games first instead of building new stadiums.
Reply(2)
8
Pat McCarthy
4d ago
Perhaps a University that is among the top 20 Academically in the nation, should not be spending $800 Million on for lack of a better term, a Football Stadium. Why are College Costs so High, why do so many people have so much College Debt, that President Biden can basically use his Executive Powers to cancel their Debt in exchange for Votes in the 1st place.
Reply
2
Related
Here’s The Date Northern Illinois Can Expect Its First Snowfall
Right about this time every year, the excitement about searching for the resting place of our snow shovels and windshield scrapers (also known as "where we tossed them last April") starts to build. Okay...that's probably a lie. "Excitement" was just a word to use instead of describing the whole winter-prep...
Thrillist
Lou Malnati's & Portillo's Are Teaming Up for an Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza
Say what you want about Chicago cuisine. I just won't listen, especially as it relates to the treasured Lou Malnati's. The deep dish pizza slinger, which some (read: me) might argue as the Windy City's best, is teaming up with a fellow Chicago icon. In what has been described as...
Here's the Early Sign That Has Chicago's Top Doctor Worried About Upcoming Flu Season
As temperatures continue to drop, health experts are expecting COVID-19 and influenza cases to increase in the colder months as more activity moves indoors. While the flu season has not "started in any kind of serious way" yet, according to Chicago's top doctor Allison Arwady, health experts are encouraging residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and vaccinated against the flu to help prevent outbreaks of both diseases.
Chicago natives pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian's destruction
Chicago area natives are recovering after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida and then the Carolinas this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
Who’s the new Chief on Chicago PD (and what’s his connection to Voight)?
There’s a new Chief in town, and he’s making changes. The season 10 premiere of Chicago PD brought about lots of big changes, but one of the most notable was the return of Chief Patrick O’Neal. That’s right, the return. O’Neal goes way back in the...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1
Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnradio.com
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how they serve the Lake Forest community, and how the people are involved with the hospital by volunteering their services. “Better knowledge means better health for you and...
CFD pulls body of man from lake in Rogers Park: Chicago police
The 54-year-old was found Friday morning, according to officials.
14-year-old boy shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side on Saturday. The shooting happened on East 87th Place near Cottage Grove in Burnside around noon. Someone came up behind the victim and shot him in the leg and shoulder. He was hospitalized in stable condition. No...
Illinois Talk Show Names Best Chicken Wings in The Area
Have you eaten the Stateline's Best Chicken Wings?. Fall has arrived and that means flannel shirts, boots, football and chicken wings. Chicken wings are absolutely a fall food, and that means it's time to figure out who has the best chicken wings in the area. Throughout the month of September...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NBC Chicago
Chicago Suburb, Neighborhood Land on List of 50 Best Places to Live in US
You may not know it -- but if you reside in a certain western suburb or a certain northern Chicago neighborhood, you're living in one of the top places to put down roots, a new list says. According to a recently released report from Money.com, 50 places in the country...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Forest Preserves stocking thousands of trout
The Forest Preserves of Cook County’s 2022 fall inland trout fishing season will open at sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Axehead Lake in Park Ridge, Belleau Lake in Des Plaines, Busse Reservoir-North Pool in Elk Grove Village, Sag Quarry-East in Lemont, Horsetail Lake in Palos Park and Green Lake in Calumet City.
Where is the best place to get a Chicago hot dog?
Just as the title says. New here in Chicago, I know that the hot dog here is famous and must try, want to hear the local recommendations here. PepeTheMule: Jr's red hots. lkvwfurry: Clark St. Dog. The Weiner Circle. Superdawg. Byron's. Or Portillos in a pinch https://chicago.eater.com/maps/best-hot-dogs-chicago-restaurants.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: 10-50 With Injuries, In Loves Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 14, among two shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was among two people shot in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Thursday night. Around 6:55 p.m., police say a 14-year-old boy and female victim were near the sidewalk in the 500 block of E. 104th Place when they were struck by gunfire. The boy was shot in...
Comments / 7