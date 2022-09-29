Read full article on original website
Related
insideedition.com
iPhone Alerts 911 of Nebraska Car Crash That Killed 6 Young People
An iPhone feature alerted first responders to a horrific car crash in Nebraska, where all six young occupants died after their vehicle slammed into a tree. Five men were killed inside a Honda Accord at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday in Lincoln, police said. A 24-year-old woman, who was transferred in critical condition to a nearby hospital, later died.
an17.com
Mississippi man charged with hit and run after sideswiping police unit
Christopher Lozier, Jr., 30, of Carriere, Miss., turned himself in to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office today (October 1). He admitted to being the driver of the 2012 gray Nissan Frontier that struck an STPSO unit on Sept. 28 while deputies were assisting State Police with a crash on I-59.
Arrest made after Mississippi narcotics officers seize marijuana, cocaine, variety of other drugs
A man was arrested after searches by Mississippi narcotics officers led to the seizure of marijuana, cocaine and a variety of other drugs. On Sept. 29, Pike County Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with the assistance of the Magnolia Police Department, executed two search warrants in Magnolia. Agents seized...
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi’s Missing Search Warrants Prevent Scrutiny of No-Knock Raids
No-knock warrants authorize police to burst into someone’s home unannounced. Search warrants are supposed to be filed at the courthouse, but they’re missing from many of Mississippi’s justice courts.
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly set house on fire
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly admitted to setting a house on fire. Deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested Marty Atkins and charged him with arson. Atkins was arrested in connection with a fire in an abandoned house in the 5000 block of...
Jackson Free Press
Violent Summer: When Klansmen and Tyranny Stalked Mississippi: ‘I’ll Shoot You In Two”
We are marching for a home ..." (from a Klan leaflet distributed in 1964) There were no Klan robes in sight the night the violent Wolf Pack was born in southwest Mississippi. It was Sunday, May 17, 1964, when McComb Selectman Phillip Brady crawled up on the trailer bed at the Pike County fairgrounds on Wardlaw Road, roughly a mile south of McComb's all-black Baertown district. Thousands were expected that night.
Mississippi grandmother charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild
A Mississippi grandmother has been charged with felony child endangerment of her grandchild. On Sept. 2 the Tupelo Police Department was contacted by Child Protective Services concerning a possible child abuse case. The child had been taken into the custody of CPS while the investigation was completed. On Sept. 26,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
Mississippi man arrested after business owner reports several thousands of dollars embezzled from company
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with felony embezzlement after a business owner reported several thousands of dollars stolen from the company. On Sept. 22, a local business owner reported a case of embezzlement to the Pike County Sheriff’s office, according to a news release. The business owner...
After 8 years of delay, Mississippi man gets 30 years for killing his father, grandmother
A man accused of shooting to death his father and his grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty and will serve a 30-year sentence, prosecutors said Tuesday. Tyrone C. Liddell Jr., 29, entered the plea to second-degree murder and manslaughter in the deaths of Tyrone C. Liddell Sr. and Bertha Lee Liddell.
NOLA.com
Corps eyes solution for Neptune Pass, a Mississippi River channel that is blocking navigation
Near the mouth of the Mississippi River, there are few large swamp forests. Coastal erosion has also made it harder for vegetation to thrive. But in an offshoot of the river deep in Plaquemines Parish, a young grove of willow trees has begun to grow. Fields of weeds and lilies...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
wcbi.com
Poor handling of offenders’ records MDOC could lead to institutional and legislative failures according to PEER Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- A new report suggests the Mississippi Department of Corrections has mishandled records and data for some offenders under state custody. PEER Mississippi reviews how government agencies perform and if state money is being spent correctly. The committee recently sampled 100 active inmates and found some key flaws in the MDOC database. This included missing documentation, missing photo IDs, non-matching social security numbers, or misspelled names.
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
insideedition.com
Invasive Mosquito Breed Makes a Home in Southern California, Bugging Locals
For those prone to mosquito bites, summer can’t end soon enough, but people in Southern California say they’re getting more bites than usual. That’s because an invasive mosquito has made its new home there. According to LA County Vector control, the aedes mosquito was first discovered in the area 10 years ago and its activity seems to peak in the fall. They don’t fly very well, so they tend to stay close to their water source. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
16-year-old fugitive wanted on Mississippi gulf coast arrested 200 miles away
A joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Vicksburg Police Department resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old fugitive wanted out of Harrison County. The operation began last week, when VPD Deputy Chief Troy Kimble and Sheriff Martin Pace simultaneously received information that an individual wanted in Harrison County might be in the area.
KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner
Gadsden County officials are demanding answers from Ron DeSantis regarding a photo showing Jeffery Moore in a Ku Klux Klan hat and robe. The post KKK Photo: Florida Officials Challenge DeSantis As GOP Quietly Replaces Disgraced Commissioner appeared first on NewsOne.
‘If you don’t stand up for it and say something, nobody else will.’ Flood compels Mississippi farmer to act, becomes the face of a movement.
Victoria Darden Garland never intended to become the face of a social and political movement, but that’s exactly where she found herself in 2019 during the Yazoo Backwater Flood. A fifth-generation Onward resident who has devoted herself to farming alongside her father, Garland said she began that year as...
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Comments / 0