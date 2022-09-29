Cleveland’s historic theater district will get some new signage as part of a project announced Monday. "So tasty and so luscious," is how Playhouse Square CEO Gina Vernaci described the renderings of the six new marquees slated for the theaters Downtown. The $10.2 million project is a continuation of “Dazzle the District,’’ the ongoing effort to unify the area’s visual identity with elements such as the chandelier suspended over the intersection of E. 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO