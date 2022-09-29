Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Cleveland's Playhouse Square plans $10 million marquee project
Cleveland’s historic theater district will get some new signage as part of a project announced Monday. "So tasty and so luscious," is how Playhouse Square CEO Gina Vernaci described the renderings of the six new marquees slated for the theaters Downtown. The $10.2 million project is a continuation of “Dazzle the District,’’ the ongoing effort to unify the area’s visual identity with elements such as the chandelier suspended over the intersection of E. 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.
Will the closure of Cleveland's only psych ER cause a gap in care? Some advocates are worried
While MetroHealth opens its new behavioral health center in Cleveland Heights this week, the fate of Cleveland’s only 24-hour psychiatric emergency room is still being debated. St. Vincent Charity Medical Center’s psych ER is scheduled to close on Nov. 15. After that nurses will be without jobs and a...
MetroHealth to open new behavioral health facility in Cleveland Heights
MetroHealth will open a new 112-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Cleveland Heights later this month. The $42 million facility located at 10 Severance Circle will provide treatment for an estimated 5,000 patients annually with mental illness, substance use disorder and other conditions, according to a hospital media release. “We...
Summit County Juvenile Court pilot program is having a big impact on child welfare cases
A court in Summit County is more than a year into a pilot program that takes a wholistic approach to families dealing with the child welfare system. The Multidisciplinary Representation program started in Summit County Juvenile Court in February of last year. It pairs people dealing with the child welfare system with not only an experienced attorney but also a resource specialist and a parent advocate to help them get their life back on track. Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said the program has one goal.
