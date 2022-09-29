ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucaipa, CA

CBS LA

Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino

Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino

The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
citynewsgroup.com

‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside

“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild

The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
fullcoll.edu

Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.

At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
FULLERTON, CA
Key News Network

2 Shot at La Puente House Party

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild

Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com

Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant

A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Robb Report

This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean

Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KESQ

Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert

All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
AZFamily

Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border

PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
BONSALL, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses

An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

