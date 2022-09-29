Read full article on original website
Related
These California Cities Are The 'Best For Families'
Fortune compiled a list of the best cities for families to live in America.
Hundreds to move out of dilapidated, former dormitory in San Bernardino
Mouseholes by the floorboards, boxes overflowing with trash, exposed wiring and pools of stagnant water. These weren't the conditions Tamara Cantarell dreamed for herself and her four children, but it's all she could afford."It's really just uninhabitable," she said. Cantarell is one of the 280 people living in these deplorable conditions inside a shuttered college dormitory in the City of San Bernardino. With rent between $600-700 a month and no credit check required, many like the mother of four only came to the former American Sports University building as a last resort. "This was a last resort and we had to make...
citynewsgroup.com
Target and Sprouts Part of New Development Coming to San Bernardino
The San Bernardino City Council on September 21 unanimously voted to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement (ENA) with Rich Development Enterprises, LLC. to develop a 17.4-acre site that will include national retailers Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Burlington, along with space allocated for an additional retailer, four restaurant pads, and a gas station/convenience store. The property to be developed is located on Highland Avenue adjacent to the 210 Freeway, between Arden Avenue and Guthrie Avenue in the northeast part of San Bernardino. The City-owned site is known by many as the Arden-Guthrie property.
citynewsgroup.com
‘Jazz on the Rooftop’ Brings the Bayou to Downtown Riverside
“Oh, those Mardi Gras Nights!”, that’s the theme for this year’s 4th Annual Jazz on the Rooftop fundraising event hosted by the Adrian Dell & Carmen Roberts Foundation (ADCR). The annual event will take place on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., at Riverside City Hall’s Rooftop located at 3900 Main Street in Riverside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postnewsgroup.com
San Bernardino County Voting to Leave California; Establish 51st State
On Nov. 8, San Bernardino County voters will be presented with a choice on their ballot — leave the state of California and create the 51st state or remain the largest county in the nation. A consortium in San Bernardino is the latest group of people proposing to alter...
Here's what it takes to fly the skies in this year's Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
The Pacific Airshow is happening this weekend in Huntington Beach, but before all the excitement and aerobatics, the aircraft has to make its way to Orange County.
Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild
The two rock climbers whose bodies were found Wednesday on the rockface of a mountainside just east of Idyllwild have been identified by the Riverside County Coroner. A report of "hikers down" came in at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to The post Coroner identifies two climbers who died on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fullcoll.edu
Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.
At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
2 Shot at La Puente House Party
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting at a house party left two wounded Saturday night, Oct. 1, around 9:51 p.m. in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station along with Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim at a residence at Eldon Avenue and Flynn Street.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino apartment complex criticized as ‘a dump site,’ but some residents have nowhere else to go
A makeshift apartment complex in San Bernardino is under intense scrutiny for conditions its tenants describe as deplorable. “A dump site, literally. All the black mold, there’s no cleaning crew here, our floors are coming up, our sinks don’t work, no hot water since I’ve been here,” said resident Tamerra Cantrell.
Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild
Update 9/29: The two climbers have been identified, see updated post here. https://kesq.com/news/2022/09/29/coroner-identifies-two-climbers-who-died-on-mountainside-near-idyllwild/ Two hikers died on a mountainside east of Idyllwild today, their bodies discovered during a rescue operation mounted by Riverside County fire crews. The "hikers down" report was received at 12:25 p.m. near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, The post Climbers found dead on mountainside near Idyllwild appeared first on KESQ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iebusinessdaily.com
Vacant MoVal restaurant to get new tenant
A Mexican food restaurant chain has purchased a fully-equipped restaurant in Moreno Valley. Kalaveras Mexican Cuisine & Bar bought a former Woody’s Restaurant for $2.7 million, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. The restaurant, at 23060 Alessandro Blvd., covers 8,900 square feet and has been vacant...
This $12 Million Laguna Beach Home Has a Treehouse Lounge Deck That Overlooks the Ocean
Laguna Beach has a thrilling hidden history of pirate towers, caves, charming cabins and apparently tree houses. Today, it might be known as a tony beach city in Orange County, but many structures—like the famed pirate’s tower—and centuries-old homes remain. Of those historic influences is this hillside sanctuary, perched above the Laguna Beach coastline and just a few minutes’ walk from Victoria Beach. While the home itself is of newer construction, one of its defining features is an ultra-cool treehouse lounge deck that dates back to 1925. The home is situated in a bustling neighborhood, but this property feels extra secluded...
FOUND: Savannah Graziano, 15
The Amber Alert for Savannah Graziano has been deactivated. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff, the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Barstow.
KESQ
Monsoon thunderstorms return to the desert
All Flash Flood Warnings for Riverside County have been canceled. The heat wave continues into this Wednesday, with high temperatures around the Coachella Valley above the seasonal average for the date (97°). The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Humidity will linger through Thursday with dew...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
oc-breeze.com
Irvine man sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for sham businesses
An Orange County man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining more than $5 million in COVID-relief loans for three shell companies. Raghavender Reddy Budamala, 36, of Irvine, was sentenced by United States District Judge Otis D. Wright II, who also ordered Budamala to pay $5,151,497 in restitution.
Comments / 0